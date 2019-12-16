Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion pumps and Accessories Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to analysis, the infusion pumps and accessories global market is expected to reach $13,867 million by 2026, growing at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Infusion pumps and accessories market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, mode of administration, end-users and geography. The infusion pumps and accessories products market is segmented into infusion pumps, consumables, software and servicing, among them infusion pumps held the largest share in 2019 and are expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR of from 2019 to 2026. Infusion pumps are further sub-segmented into external infusion pumps and implantable infusion pumps. The external infusion pump accounted for the largest share of in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

External infusion pumps are further segmented into volumetric infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, ambulatory Infusion pumps, disposable infusion pumps, enteral infusion pump and insulin infusion pumps. Among external infusion pumps, insulin infusion pump accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Consumables are segmented into infusion catheters, infusion sets, cannula, valves and others; the infusion catheters segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Applications are segmented into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, pain management, diabetes, hematology, total parenteral nutrition, antibiotics, IVIg/specialty pharmaceuticals and others. Among them, the diabetes segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The mode of administration market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, epidural, Intra-arterial, enteral and others. In this segment subcutaneous mode of administration accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. End-users are classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare and others. Among them, hospitals commanded the largest segmental share in 2019 and homecare is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Hospitals are further segmented into general ward, emergency, critical care and acute care. General ward commanded the largest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Geographically, North America is the largest share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The APAC region is the fastest-growing region and is expected to grow at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the infusion pumps and accessories market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.



The infusion pumps and accessories market is expected to grow steadily at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Increase in aging population and subsequent rise in incidence of chronic diseases, technological innovations offering wider scope of applications for infusion pumps and increase in use of infusion products in-home care setting are the factors driving the market growth. The increasing trend for wireless infusion pumps, emergence of smart pumps and market expansion in emerging nations are expected to offer potential opportunities.



However, various factors such as patient safety risks and medication errors associated with infusion pumps, increasing number of infusion pump product recalls are limiting the growth of infusion pumps and accessories global market. The threats for the infusion pumps and accessories market include lack of cyber-security in wireless infusion pumps and stringent regulatory requirements for new products

The infusion pumps and accessories global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares. Some of the key players of the infusion pumps and accessories market are Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.) and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. (Germany), ICU Medical Inc. (U.S.), Insulet Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Nestle Group (Switzerland), Smiths Group PLC (U.K.), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (U.S.) and Terumo Corporation (Japan).



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increase In Aging Population And Subsequent Rise In The Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements Offering A Wider Scope Of Applications For Infusion Pumps

3.3.1.3 Increasing Use Of Infusion Pumps In-Home Care Settings

3.3.1.4 Market Expansion Opportunities In Emerging Nations

3.3.1.5 Increase In Hospitalization

3.3.2 Restraints And Threats

3.3.2.1 Patient Safety Risks And Medication Errors Associated With Infusion Pumps

3.3.2.2 Increasing Number Of Infusion Pump Product Recalls.

3.3.2.3 Lack Of Cyber Security In Wireless Infusion Pumps

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Requirements For New Products

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization For Standardization

3.4.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 India

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 Japan

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.6 Cpt Codes

3.7 Patent Trends

3.8 Technological Advancements

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Next Generation Of Barcode Assisted Infusion (BAI)

3.8.3 Intelligent Intravenous Infusion Pump

3.8.4 Mechatronic Syringe Pump

3.8.5 Infusion Tele-Therapy In Home

3.9 Clinical Trials

3.10 Product Recalls

3.11 Porter'S Five Force Analysis

3.11.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.11.2 Threat Of Substitutes

3.11.3 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

3.11.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.11.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.12 Supply Chain Analysis

3.13 Market Share Analysis By Major Players

3.13.1 Infusion Pumps And Accessories Global Market Share Analysis

3.13.2 Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.3 Syringe Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.4 Ambulatory Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.5 Disposable Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.6 Enteral Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.7 Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.13.8 Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Share Analysis

3.14 Traditional V/S Smart Infusion Pumps

3.15 Adult V/S Neonatal/Paediatric Infusion Pumps

3.16 Issues Faced By Buyers Using Advanced Infusion Pumps

3.17 Number Of Infusion Pump Units Sold

3.18 Infusion Pumps Installed Base



4 Infusion Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Infusion Pumps

4.2.1 External Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.1 Volumetric Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.2 Syringe Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.3 Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.4 Disposable Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.4.1 Elastomeric Infusion Pump

4.2.1.4.2 Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pumps

4.2.1.5 Enteral Infusion Pumps

4.2.1.6 Insulin Infusion Pumps

4.2.2 Implantable Infusion Pumps

4.3 Consumables

4.3.1 Infusion Catheters

4.3.2 Infusion Sets

4.3.3 Cannula

4.3.4 Valves

4.3.5 Others

4.4 Software And Services



5 Infusion Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemotherapy

5.3 Gastroenterology

5.4 Pain Management

5.5 Diabetes

5.6 Hematology

5.7 Total Parenteral Nutrition

5.8 Antibiotics

5.9 Ivig/Speciality Pharmaceuticals

5.10 Others



6 Infusion Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By Mode Of Administration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intravenous

6.3 Subcutaneous

6.4 Epidural

6.5 Intra-Arterial

6.6 Enteral

6.7 Others



7 Infusion Pumps And Accessories Global Market, By End-Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Emergency Care

7.2.2 Critical Care

7.2.3 Acute Care

7.2.4 General Ward

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4 Home Healthcare

7.5 Others



8 Regional Market Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Rest Of North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 Rest Of Europe

8.4 Apac

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest Of Apac

8.5 Rest Of The World

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Rest Of Latin America

8.5.3 Middle East And Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Approvals As A Major Growth Strategy Of Infusion Pumps And Accessories Market Players

9.2 Approval

9.3 Agreements, Parternerships And Collaborations

9.4 New Product Launch

9.5 Others



10 Major Companies

10.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financials

10.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.1.4 Key Developments

10.1.5 Business Strategy

10.1.6 Swot Analysis

10.2 Baxter International, Inc.

10.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

10.4 Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.5 Frasenius S.E. & Co. (Frasenius Kabi)

10.6 ICU Medicals Inc.

10.7 Insulet Corporation

10.8 Medtronic PLC

10.9 Nestle S.A.

10.10 Smiths Medicals (Smiths Group PLC)

10.11 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

10.12 Terumo Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lao0vw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900