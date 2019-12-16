LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that Nutritional Outlook®, a leading publication for the nutraceuticals industry, recently awarded ChromaDex the 2019 “Best of Industry Award,” in the “Ingredient Supplier” category, for Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside). The state of the science surrounding Niagen will be presented during the ChromaDex Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) annual meeting taking place Dec. 16-17 in Los Angeles, CA.



Niagen is a unique form of vitamin B3 that helps to increase the body’s production of an important co-enzyme – nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) – used to stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with age-related decline in overall health. Niagen is the active ingredient in Tru Niagen®, ChromaDex’s clinically proven NAD-boosting supplement.

This award is the third global award received by ChromaDex in 2019 and the fifth in the last two years. ChromaDex was recently recognized by industry leader, Nutra Ingredients-USA, and health and beauty retailer Watsons Hong Kong.

“As a pioneer of NAD research, we are sincerely honored to continue to be recognized for the quality and potential of Tru Niagen,” notes Rob Fried, ChromaDex CEO. “We are deeply committed to expanding consumers’ access to safe, effective supplements and investing in clinical studies that demonstrate the efficacy of Niagen.”

“We applaud ChromaDex’s dedication to science and the knowledge the company has forged for Niagen,” states Jennifer Grebow, editor-in-chief of Nutritional Outlook®. “The company’s work in establishing this ingredient’s market from the ground up will benefit companies and consumers seeking cellular health solutions.”

Niagen is the only commercially available nicotinamide riboside which has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (NDI) notification program and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (GRAS).

For additional information on the science supporting Tru Niagen, please visit www.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

Tru Niagen® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® , nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as Tru Niagen® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. Tru Niagen is helping the world AGE BETTER®. For more information, visit www.chromadex.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

