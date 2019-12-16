CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an update released today by CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG) to CentoMD® - the Company’s data repository of epidemiologic, phenotypic, and clinical data, - since September 2019 the number of analyzed cases has grown by 11% to more than 400,000, and the number of total variants has increased to 12.2 million from across 120 countries.



This latest update demonstrates furthers connections between genetic variants and clinical interpretation, by combining precise clinical genetic and biomarker information. Newly generated knowledge and data are based on disease-causing variants confirmed by biomarker data. This includes:

More than 12.2 million unique variants

More than 3,700 associated phenotypes

Approximately 175,000 individuals-HPO associations

“CentoMD®, what we believe to be the world’s largest curated mutation database for rare diseases, is extremely important for connecting genetic variants and clinical interpretation - including a huge number of unpublished variants,” said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO CENTOGENE. “Our strict data curation process ensures that we are providing accurate data relevant for diagnosis and decision-making.”

“Moreover, the detailed genetic, proteomic, and metabolic analysis in CentoMD® is the key to fueling the knowledge base of rare disease patient populations, helps to drive CENTOGENE’s biomarker development program, and supports our pharmaceutical partners in accelerating the development of orphan drugs. But we must always remember that our expertise and knowledge are ultimately for the benefit of our rare disease patients - we have a lifetime commitment to our patients.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company’s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 465,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of September 30, 2019, or an average of over 500 data points per patient.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of September 30, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 30 different rare diseases.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute ”forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our registration statement on form F-1, as amended (file no. 333-234177) and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Centogene Contact: Sun Kim Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer Media Contact: Ross Bethell Director, Corporate Communications