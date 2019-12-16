Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden: Advanced Facilities Analysis 2019" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2019 study has 108 pages and 58 tables and figures. The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Swedish market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Sweden. It outlines those industrial areas in which Sweden has centers of excellence.



Sweden's construction and infrastructure sector are booming. EUR 150 billion is being spent on offices and housing. These projects are fully funded. The plan is to build 700,000 new homes and offices. The largest investment program in Swedish history creates opportunities for contractors in Sweden, in Europe, and beyond. Between now and 2030, the country will spend EUR 64 billion on railways, roads and other major projects.



Sweden is a center of excellence for automotive with Volvo, for telecom with Ericsson, and biopharmaceuticals with 100's of biopharmaceutical firms and divisions. GE has invested $350 million total in its bioprocessing equipment and consumables site in Uppsala, Sweden.



British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca also announced a large-scale investment in the Stockholm region. The multinational pharmaceutical company said in May it planned to invest $285 million in a new high-tech facility for the manufacture of biological medicines in Sdertlje. AstraZeneca in Gothenburg Sweden; vision is to be one of the best R&D sites in the world. Sweden has a third of the 171 data centers in the Nordics. With 54 facilities, it is ahead of Denmark (46), Norway (40), Finland (25) and Iceland (6). Sweden ranks as the fifth most secure country in the world for data center investment.



The Nordic region as a whole is set to benefit from continuing, significant data center investment. Over the next three years, 4.3 billion will be invested with more than 59% derived from overseas internet players, including Google and Facebook.



Data Centres in the Nordic region are being put into Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. In these regions, there are 117 data center operators and 171 data centers. In the Nordics, the market for third-party data center operators is expected to increase by two and a half times in space and triple in terms of MW power requirements. The Nordic data center space has attracted $3 billion in investment in recent years. Global data traffic is growing fast and the need for data center capacity is growing accordingly. The capacity of the global data center industry has grown by 10 percent annually. This growth is expected to continue in the next decade.



Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for Sweden. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Sweden.



The bio-pharmaceutical research and production centers in Sweden are world-class. Volvo is a leader in safety and electric vehicles for the auto industry, supporting markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview



2. Sweden

2.1 Sweden Construction Investment Programme Is Fully Financed

2.2 Quality of The Swedish Business Climate

2.3 Sweden Construction Barriers for International Companies

2.4 Swedish Government Positions Construction as Historic Opportunity For Contractors

2.5 Sweden Environmental Work Safety



3. Sweden Safety Culture

3.1 Swedish Worksite Inspections

3.2 Swedish Initiatives for More Swedish Safety Inspections

3.3 Sweden Institute Of Environmental Medicine (IEM) Principal Functions And Activities

3.4 Enforcement in Sweden



4. Taxation in Sweden

4.1 Taxation Authority

4.2 Sweden Corporate Taxes

4.3 Sweden Personal Income Tax Rates

4.4 Taxation of Non-Residents

4.5 Sweden Double Taxation Agreements

4.6 Tax treaties



5. Legal System in Sweden

5.1 System

5.1.1 Swedish Legislature

5.1.2 Swedish Executive Branch

5.2 Court System in Sweden

5.3 Sweden Application of the Law

5.4 Swedish Legal System

5.5 Sweden Typical Delivery Model Applicable

5.6 Sweden Local Regulations & Compliance

5.7 Supervision Of Construction Contracts

5.8 Work Permits In Sweden

5.9 Driving In Sweden

5.10 Permitting Requirements Of Developments In Sweden

5.11 The National Building Code of Sweden

5.12 Ministry Of The Environment Steers And Monitors Construction

5.13 Swedish Boverkets Buildings Regulations BBR

5.14 Sweden Public Procurement Act LOU, Lag om offentlig up handling LOU

5.15 Swedish Environmental Code MB, Miljbalken MB

5.16 Municipalities Steer And Monitor Construction In Their Area of Sweden

5.17 Local Sweden

5.18 Responsibilities Building Project: Planning a Construction Project in Sweden



6. Environmental Issues in Sweden

6.1 Atmospheric Issues in Sweden

6.2 Sweden Need to Meet Carbon Emissions and Climate Change Targets

6.3 Water Issues in Sweden

6.4 Waste Issues in Sweden

6.5 EIA'S

6.6 Sweden Sustainable Development



7. Advanced Manufacturing Sector In Sweden

7.1 FDI in Sweden

7.2 Sweden - Investment Considerations

7.3 Swedish Government Measures to Motivate or Restrict FDI

7.4 Construction & Labor Workers, Stockholm, Sweden - 2018/19

7.5 Description of Industry Sectors in Sweden and Companies Needing Construction - Major Companies in Sweden

7.6 Economy - Industrial Companies and Construction in Sweden and the Nordic Countries

7.7 Automotive and Manufacturing

7.7.1 Volvo

7.7.2 Volkswagen / Scania AB

7.8 Industrial Companies

7.8.1 Electrolux AB

7.8.2 Atlas Copco

7.9 Telecommunications

7.9.1 Ericsson

7.9.2 Telia Company AB

7.9.3 Tele2 AB

7.9.4 SKF Bearing And Seal Manufacturing

7.9.5 Autoliv

7.9.6 Alfa Laval AB

7.9.7 Hexagon AB

7.9.8 Hasselblad

7.10 Furniture

7.10.1 IKEA

7.11 Sweden Bio-Pharma & Healthcare:

7.11.1 GE Healthcare

7.11.2 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Continues To Invest in Uppsala - $100 Million

7.11.3 British-Swedish Firm AstraZeneca Invested $285 Million in the Stockholm Region

7.11.4 GoCo Health Innovation City

7.11.5 BioLamina / Novo Nordisk

7.11.6 Pfizer

7.12 Data Centers in Sweden

7.12.1 Swedish Government Support for Data Centers

7.12.2 Electricity Tax for Data Centers in Sweden

7.12.3 Facebook

7.12.4 KnCMiner

7.12.5 Hydro66

7.12.6 Amazon to Open Cloud Data Centers in Sweden

7.12.7 Node Pole

7.12.8 Interxion

7.12.9 Getinge AB

7.12.10 Research Centers in Sweden Data Center

7.12.11 EcoDataCenter Builds Second Data Centre Site Near Stockholm

7.12.12 Zenuity

7.12.13 IBM Digital Geospatial



8. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers

8.1 Engineering Consultancies

8.2 Largest Swedish Construction Companies

8.2.1 Peab

8.2.2 Peab Acquisitions

8.2.3 Skanska

8.2.4 Skanska Revenue and Employees by Market

8.2.5 NCC

8.2.6 JM

8.2.7 Patricia Industries Vectura / Next Step

8.2.8 Bygging-Uddemann

8.2.9 Swedish Association of Management Consultants

8.3 Construction Supply Chain Main Local Contractors

8.4 International Construction Companies Servicing The Swedish Market



9. Characteristics Of Local Business Culture

9.1 Litigious Or Deal-Making?

9.2 Sweden Anti Corruption Credentials



