On 11 November 2019, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 800 of 1 November 2019. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 11 November 2019 to 6 February 2020 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 2,500,000,000 and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.55% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-20 1,176,687 740.67 871,536,366 21: 9 December 2019 62,050 752.49 46,691,818 22: 10 December 2019 60,000 740.20 44,412,024 23: 11 December 2019 50,000 745.51 37,275,565 24: 12 December 2019 50,000 748.13 37,406,275 25: 13 December 2019 50,000 755.87 37,793,685 Accumulated trading for days 1-25 1,448,737 742.11 1,075,115,733

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 5,745,804 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.45% of the total number of issued shares of 235,000,000.

