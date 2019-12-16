NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect IT is the premiere IT event that brings together the best the industry has to offer in a single, content-packed program focused on learning and collaboration, and 2020 promises to be the biggest show yet. Over two thousand attendees will descend on the MGM Grand Las Vegas next year from May 4-7 to experience four days of nonstop knowledge sharing and collaboration with industry experts and peers. IT and industry leaders, managed service providers (MSPs) and business owners from around the world will gather to dig into the latest trends affecting MSPs and internal IT teams, and work together to set the course of IT management for the future.



“Connect IT 2020 promises to be the biggest, most influential IT management show ever,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya . “We’ve pulled out all the stops to help our attendees get the critical knowledge they need to overcome obstacles, identify new opportunities and succeed beyond their dreams. Connect IT 2020 is the one global tech conference you won’t want to miss.”

With a focus on “Vision, Innovation and Execution,” Connect IT 2020 show highlights include:

The new “Connect 360 – The MSP Profitability Symposium,” led by acclaimed MSP expert Gary Pica . This full-day seminar helps MSPs continue to grow their business and maintain profitability by focusing on ways to increase revenue streams, drive out costs, and deliver new services.

. This full-day seminar helps MSPs continue to grow their business and maintain profitability by focusing on ways to increase revenue streams, drive out costs, and deliver new services. A session on EOS ®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System that offers a complete set of simple concepts and practical tools that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses. This session will be presented by prominent, certified EOS facilitator, Nate Wolfson .

®, the Entrepreneurial Operating System that offers a complete set of simple concepts and practical tools that has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get what they want from their businesses. This session will be presented by prominent, certified EOS facilitator, . A session with innovation speaker, author, teacher and consultant David Robertson . Robertson is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he teaches innovation and product management.

. Robertson is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he teaches innovation and product management. Hands-on assistance from Perch Security – experts in threat detection and response – to help multi-function IT professionals develop their very own “Business Impact Analysis” and disaster recovery run book.

– experts in threat detection and response – to help multi-function IT professionals develop their very own “Business Impact Analysis” and disaster recovery run book. A detailed look at IT Complete and the roadmap for Kaseya’s entire family of solutions — including ID Agent, IT Glue, Unitrends, Spanning and RapidFire Tools.

“The state of IT is changing faster than we’ve ever seen before,” said Jim Lippie, general manager and senior vice president, channel development, Kaseya. “We want to ensure that our customers have the necessary information and tools at their fingertips to quickly adapt, and there’s no better way to deliver these invaluable resources than at Connect IT. In fact, our data shows that MSPs who attend Connect IT grow 37 percent faster than their peers who don’t. That’s an astounding statistic, and one that cannot be ignored.”

Also new this coming year is the Connect IT Innovation Alley, where eight vendors – who launched their company or product to the MSP community within the last 12 months – can compete for the “Innovation Award” and apply to secure a Bronze sponsorship for only $5,000 – a savings of $10,000. For consideration in the Innovation Alley, please submit your company name, website, contact name and email to events@kaseya.com .

Connect IT 2020 is a mere five months away. For full agenda details and to register for the conference, visit https://www.connectit.com/ .

Connect IT 2020 Conference Details

When: May 4-7, 2020

Where: MGM Grand , Las Vegas, Nevada

, Las Vegas, Nevada Registration

Agenda

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT infrastructure management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, automate and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation; and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

Media Contact

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager

Walker Sands

kaseyapr@walkersands.com