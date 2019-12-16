NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect IT is the premiere IT event that brings together the best the industry has to offer in a single, content-packed program focused on learning and collaboration, and 2020 promises to be the biggest show yet. Over two thousand attendees will descend on the MGM Grand Las Vegas next year from May 4-7 to experience four days of nonstop knowledge sharing and collaboration with industry experts and peers. IT and industry leaders, managed service providers (MSPs) and business owners from around the world will gather to dig into the latest trends affecting MSPs and internal IT teams, and work together to set the course of IT management for the future.
“Connect IT 2020 promises to be the biggest, most influential IT management show ever,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to help our attendees get the critical knowledge they need to overcome obstacles, identify new opportunities and succeed beyond their dreams. Connect IT 2020 is the one global tech conference you won’t want to miss.”
With a focus on “Vision, Innovation and Execution,” Connect IT 2020 show highlights include:
“The state of IT is changing faster than we’ve ever seen before,” said Jim Lippie, general manager and senior vice president, channel development, Kaseya. “We want to ensure that our customers have the necessary information and tools at their fingertips to quickly adapt, and there’s no better way to deliver these invaluable resources than at Connect IT. In fact, our data shows that MSPs who attend Connect IT grow 37 percent faster than their peers who don’t. That’s an astounding statistic, and one that cannot be ignored.”
Also new this coming year is the Connect IT Innovation Alley, where eight vendors – who launched their company or product to the MSP community within the last 12 months – can compete for the “Innovation Award” and apply to secure a Bronze sponsorship for only $5,000 – a savings of $10,000. For consideration in the Innovation Alley, please submit your company name, website, contact name and email to events@kaseya.com.
Connect IT 2020 is a mere five months away. For full agenda details and to register for the conference, visit https://www.connectit.com/.
Connect IT 2020 Conference Details
