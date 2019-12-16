SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless chipsets, announced that TCL has integrated DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology into the Alcatel 3T 10 Tablet. By using SmartVoice to enable far-field voice control, TCL joins a list of innovative technology providers bringing efficient voice control to consumer devices.

The Alcatel 3T 10 tablet facilitates multitasking, leisure and relaxation thanks to its pre-installed support of Android 9.0 Pie and the Google Assistant. It has incorporated SmartVoice to activate and use the Google Assistant by simply saying "Hey Google" or “Ok Google”. The advanced artificial intelligence built into Android 9.0 Pie enables activities such as voice call and message management and hands-free audio control to play movies or music, and answer questions.

Powered by DSP Group’s low-power DBMD5 audio and voice processor, featuring high-accuracy far-field and two-way voice processing algorithms, SmartVoice provides a natural, seamless voice interface for the Alcatel 3T 10.

“TCL has a long history of building best in class home appliances and consumer electronics and therefore has a deep understanding of how humans and machines interact for the best user experience,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO, DSP Group. “We are very excited that TCL has selected DSP Group’s SmartVoice for the Alcatel 3T 10 tablet which underscores the importance and value of integrating far field voice user interface in devices as it is making smart assistants ubiquitous and is establishing voice as the prevailing interface when it comes to managing smart home systems.”

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with DSP Group to fully enable the Google Assistant on our Alcatel 3T 10 tablet,” said Jefferson Li, Mobile Smart Display General Manager, at TCL. “We understand what consumers need from their devices and systems in a connected world and we are convinced of the need for simple, easy-to-use voice-first interfaces, but those interfaces must also be accurate, reliable, low power, and responsive. That’s why we chose DSP Group’s SmartVoice.”

SmartVoice

DSP Group’s SmartVoice technology is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric platform that improves the user experience with voice-enabled devices, such as tablets, laptops, smart speakers, TVs, set-top boxes, home gateways, and wearables. Featuring DSP Group’s DBMD5 processor and HDClear™—its proprietary far-field three-microphone algorithm—SmartVoice delivers beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com .

About TCL Corporation

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, a global mobile terminal manufacturer and internet service provider, was founded in March of 1999. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication is a subsidiary company of TCL Corporation. As a global mobile device manufacturer, TCL Communication has reached world class standards in terms of innovation competence, production facilities and quality control systems. The company owns nine global R&D centers, located in Silicon Valley, Paris, Shanghai, Beijing, Ningbo, Huizhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Hong Kong. Through dedicated research and development, the company has become one of the few companies in the world that owns or licenses 2G, 2.5G, 2.75G, 3G, 4G and 5G patented technologies. TCL Communication owns a global factory in Huizhou with a capacity reaching 120 Million units per year. With a world leading SMT production line and an MMI automatic testing system, the factory has become one of the largest and most efficient single production sites in China, while its powerful and efficient global supply chain helps maintain its advantages in both quality and cost. Meanwhile, TCL Communication has established the highest-level quality management system. Its certifications include ISO9001, ISO14001, OHSAS18001, SA8000, TL9000, and GSV. It also meets QC080000 requirements.

For more information, visit www.tclcom.com.