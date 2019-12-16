NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APLT), announced today that Shoshana Shendelman, Ph.D., Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, in New York. Opening remarks will begin at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live .

“We are honored to ring the closing bell in celebration of our recent Nasdaq listing in May. Over the last year, we have made significant progress in the development of our lead programs in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy and Galactosemia,” said Shoshana Shendelman, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board, Applied Therapeutics. “We thank everyone for their continued support and confidence in Applied, particularly our employees, shareholders, Scientific Advisory Board and Board of Directors. We are excited to be celebrating this special occasion with our dedicated team as we move forward with our mission to create transformative treatments for patients who desperately need them.”

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate, AT-001, is a novel aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. Applied Therapeutics is also developing AT-007, a central nervous system penetrant ARI, for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease, and initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, expected to advance into a Phase 1 study in 2020.

