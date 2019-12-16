MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a new XIMIVOGUE franchise store was grandly opened at Dolphin mall in Miami, which was warmly welcomed by a great number of people.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 6:00 p.m. on December 3 at Dolphin mall, a large shopping mall in Miami with many international brands. Each brand has various activities throughout the year, so it also attracts more consumers, which provides a considerable market prospect. Some famous online celebrities were also invited to the event.

XIMIVOGUE’s products are highly praised and appreciated for their convenience and low price. Many customers expressed their enthusiasm by taking photos and shopping.

The products of XIMIVOGUE enjoy the high popularity of customers worldwide for their appealing pricing and reliable performance, with top-selling categories including bags, toys, and home products .

Thanks to the close cooperation between franchisees and XIMIVOGUE, the opening of this new store in Miami was carried out prosperously. Customers’ feedback shows that a low price with excellent quality guarantee their satisfaction and peace of mind.

With XIMIVOGUE’s solid foundation and pleasant products, a win-win situation could be reached for both cooperative partners and us. With global cooperation, both franchisees and consumers will have much to gain in the upcoming days.

XIMIVOGUE is one of the leading Korean fast fashion brands with a monthly growth of 40 to 50 franchise stores. At present, it has reached strategic cooperation agreements with 84 countries and regions around the world. 1,600 XIMIVOGUE stores have been open worldwide within three years. Now, XIMIVOGUE is looking forward to more participation and further cooperation!

About XIMIVOGUE

XIMIVOGUE is an international franchising brand with three years of experience in providing fast fashion products for customers. It has built a robust business network covering Australia, Algeria, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, and other countries and regions. Equipped with a 50000 square meters warehouse, XIMIVOGUE has a massive production capacity to meet the market demand. It is the high-quality products and superior services that earn this company a good reputation across the world. As XIMIVOGUE goes from strength to strength, the annual turnover of it has reached 1.8 billion RMB.

Media contact

Company Name: Guangzhou Xibin Trading Co., Ltd.

Address: 18F, International Finance Center, Guangzhou, China

Email: info@ximiso.com

Phone: +86-20-666-00099

Website: https://www.ximiso.com