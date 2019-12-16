Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date         16.12.2019

Share buy-back programme - week 50

The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement 

199,500		 

436.71		 

87,123,956
9. December 20192,500498.751,246,875
10. December 20192,500499.331,248,325
11. December 20192,300497.951,145,285
12. December 20192,300502.151,154,945
13. December 20192,400506.241,214,976
Total under the share buy-back programme 

211,500		 

440.35		 

93,134,362

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·419,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
57498,5XCSE20191209 10:29:42.253000
129498,5XCSE20191209 11:40:55.119000
51498,5XCSE20191209 11:43:33.747000
71498,5XCSE20191209 12:02:29.936000
5498,5XCSE20191209 12:02:29.971000
53498,5XCSE20191209 12:02:30.074000
13498,5XCSE20191209 12:12:27.106000
70498,5XCSE20191209 12:16:45.013000
5498,5XCSE20191209 12:48:04.932000
12498,5XCSE20191209 12:53:42.088000
53498,5XCSE20191209 12:54:47.011000
27498,5XCSE20191209 13:17:47.034000
65498,5XCSE20191209 13:17:47.345000
83498XCSE20191209 13:19:57.030000
800499XCSE20191209 13:39:25.412483
5499XCSE20191209 13:40:34.504000
51498,5XCSE20191209 14:14:24.599000
62498XCSE20191209 14:19:57.918000
15497,5XCSE20191209 14:42:01.123000
42497,5XCSE20191209 14:49:59.669000
186499XCSE20191209 16:19:07.406000
67499XCSE20191209 16:19:07.406000
88499XCSE20191209 16:40:14.076000
173499XCSE20191209 16:40:14.076000
100499XCSE20191209 16:40:31.775000
99499XCSE20191209 16:40:31.775000
118498,5XCSE20191209 16:43:31.621081
40498XCSE20191210 9:25:45.341000
68498XCSE20191210 9:33:44.125000
58498XCSE20191210 9:54:21.965000
16498,5XCSE20191210 12:27:52.867000
42498,5XCSE20191210 12:27:52.867000
122498XCSE20191210 12:59:45.842000
152498XCSE20191210 12:59:45.842000
22498,5XCSE20191210 14:30:41.679000
98498,5XCSE20191210 14:30:41.679000
48498,5XCSE20191210 14:30:41.699000
750499,5XCSE20191210 14:38:22.261423
50499,5XCSE20191210 14:38:33.235937
234500XCSE20191210 14:39:01.530245
50501XCSE20191210 14:55:44.124743
150501XCSE20191210 14:55:44.124743
100500XCSE20191210 15:12:29.982850
50501XCSE20191210 15:24:35.906578
150501XCSE20191210 15:24:35.906578
67498,5XCSE20191210 16:43:19.342508
36498,5XCSE20191210 16:43:19.342554
68498,5XCSE20191210 16:43:19.342569
129498,5XCSE20191210 16:43:19.342582
6499XCSE20191211 10:11:57.072000
12498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
2498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
56498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
2498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
58498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
46498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
7498,5XCSE20191211 10:11:58.164000
6497,5XCSE20191211 11:08:37.950000
70497,5XCSE20191211 12:10:40.553000
104497,5XCSE20191211 12:29:01.969714
54497,5XCSE20191211 12:29:01.969714
125497,5XCSE20191211 12:29:01.969714
117497,5XCSE20191211 12:36:40.362953
82497XCSE20191211 13:15:37.113000
106497XCSE20191211 13:15:37.113000
82497XCSE20191211 13:15:37.114000
14497XCSE20191211 13:15:37.114000
37499XCSE20191211 14:46:06.279000
158499XCSE20191211 14:46:06.279000
64498XCSE20191211 15:22:44.913000
64497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:13.479000
71497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:13.479000
15497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:13.479000
125497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:13.479000
16497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:13.479000
135497,5XCSE20191211 15:25:24.497000
98497XCSE20191211 15:26:48.792000
2498,5XCSE20191211 16:19:24.029000
100499XCSE20191211 16:36:51.363000
96499XCSE20191211 16:36:51.363000
35498,5XCSE20191211 16:36:53.055000
98499XCSE20191211 16:41:27.376000
104499XCSE20191211 16:41:27.376000
33498,5XCSE20191211 16:42:40.437000
100498XCSE20191211 16:49:01.336058
6499XCSE20191212 9:04:51.823000
93499XCSE20191212 9:45:03.915000
99499XCSE20191212 9:45:03.915000
16500XCSE20191212 10:00:07.105000
73500XCSE20191212 10:04:56.038000
21500XCSE20191212 10:04:56.038000
20499,5XCSE20191212 10:05:05.107000
10499,5XCSE20191212 10:32:43.695000
12500XCSE20191212 11:21:48.414000
103500XCSE20191212 11:28:02.050000
4500XCSE20191212 11:28:02.050000
43500XCSE20191212 11:28:04.448000
48500XCSE20191212 11:41:53.085000
24500XCSE20191212 11:50:27.110000
16500XCSE20191212 11:50:27.658000
24501XCSE20191212 13:43:20.191000
169501XCSE20191212 13:43:20.191000
98501XCSE20191212 13:48:09.678000
421501XCSE20191212 13:48:09.678000
47500XCSE20191212 14:27:09.153000
42500XCSE20191212 14:30:49.793000
4500XCSE20191212 15:07:42.676000
47500XCSE20191212 15:21:34.985000
18501XCSE20191212 15:30:14.827000
54501XCSE20191212 15:32:58.053000
55504XCSE20191212 15:40:46.773000
7504XCSE20191212 15:44:47.855000
18504XCSE20191212 15:44:48.890000
13504XCSE20191212 15:44:56.722000
12504XCSE20191212 15:45:28.217000
52505XCSE20191212 15:51:56.519000
16505XCSE20191212 15:55:10.916000
14505XCSE20191212 15:56:26.933000
22505XCSE20191212 15:56:52.189000
135505XCSE20191212 15:57:24.104000
180505XCSE20191212 15:57:24.104000
29507XCSE20191212 16:19:23.920472
235507XCSE20191212 16:19:23.920472
6506XCSE20191213 9:08:00.197000
29506XCSE20191213 9:35:41.678000
25506XCSE20191213 9:35:42.702000
132506XCSE20191213 9:48:47.349000
50506XCSE20191213 9:48:47.349829
218506XCSE20191213 9:48:47.349829
24507XCSE20191213 10:24:12.665000
44507XCSE20191213 10:24:14.883000
31508XCSE20191213 10:34:42.162000
500508XCSE20191213 10:35:07.998820
6509XCSE20191213 10:56:20.074000
15508XCSE20191213 11:00:20.966000
17508XCSE20191213 11:03:02.985000
29508XCSE20191213 11:24:43.095000
15508XCSE20191213 11:25:19.084000
24508XCSE20191213 11:32:43.131000
57508XCSE20191213 11:34:18.090000
76508XCSE20191213 11:49:18.256000
13507XCSE20191213 12:11:29.296000
14507XCSE20191213 12:13:08.341000
19507XCSE20191213 12:29:45.157000
67507XCSE20191213 13:36:50.024000
90507XCSE20191213 13:58:49.145000
50507XCSE20191213 14:13:46.684000
56507XCSE20191213 15:11:24.077000
243505XCSE20191213 15:38:01.533000
4505XCSE20191213 15:38:02.406000
121504XCSE20191213 15:49:51.816000
110504XCSE20191213 15:49:51.816000
153504XCSE20191213 16:26:22.625000
45504XCSE20191213 16:26:22.625000
50504XCSE20191213 16:26:55.917426
67504XCSE20191213 16:26:55.917426

Attachment