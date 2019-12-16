Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date 16.12.2019
Share buy-back programme - week 50
The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.
The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
199,500
|
436.71
|
87,123,956
|9. December 2019
|2,500
|498.75
|1,246,875
|10. December 2019
|2,500
|499.33
|1,248,325
|11. December 2019
|2,300
|497.95
|1,145,285
|12. December 2019
|2,300
|502.15
|1,154,945
|13. December 2019
|2,400
|506.24
|1,214,976
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
211,500
|
440.35
|
93,134,362
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
·419,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|57
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 10:29:42.253000
|129
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 11:40:55.119000
|51
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 11:43:33.747000
|71
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:02:29.936000
|5
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:02:29.971000
|53
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:02:30.074000
|13
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:12:27.106000
|70
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:16:45.013000
|5
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:48:04.932000
|12
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:53:42.088000
|53
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 12:54:47.011000
|27
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 13:17:47.034000
|65
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 13:17:47.345000
|83
|498
|XCSE
|20191209 13:19:57.030000
|800
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 13:39:25.412483
|5
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 13:40:34.504000
|51
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 14:14:24.599000
|62
|498
|XCSE
|20191209 14:19:57.918000
|15
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191209 14:42:01.123000
|42
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191209 14:49:59.669000
|186
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:19:07.406000
|67
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:19:07.406000
|88
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:40:14.076000
|173
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:40:14.076000
|100
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:40:31.775000
|99
|499
|XCSE
|20191209 16:40:31.775000
|118
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191209 16:43:31.621081
|40
|498
|XCSE
|20191210 9:25:45.341000
|68
|498
|XCSE
|20191210 9:33:44.125000
|58
|498
|XCSE
|20191210 9:54:21.965000
|16
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 12:27:52.867000
|42
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 12:27:52.867000
|122
|498
|XCSE
|20191210 12:59:45.842000
|152
|498
|XCSE
|20191210 12:59:45.842000
|22
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 14:30:41.679000
|98
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 14:30:41.679000
|48
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 14:30:41.699000
|750
|499,5
|XCSE
|20191210 14:38:22.261423
|50
|499,5
|XCSE
|20191210 14:38:33.235937
|234
|500
|XCSE
|20191210 14:39:01.530245
|50
|501
|XCSE
|20191210 14:55:44.124743
|150
|501
|XCSE
|20191210 14:55:44.124743
|100
|500
|XCSE
|20191210 15:12:29.982850
|50
|501
|XCSE
|20191210 15:24:35.906578
|150
|501
|XCSE
|20191210 15:24:35.906578
|67
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 16:43:19.342508
|36
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 16:43:19.342554
|68
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 16:43:19.342569
|129
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191210 16:43:19.342582
|6
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:57.072000
|12
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|2
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|56
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|2
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|58
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|46
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|7
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 10:11:58.164000
|6
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 11:08:37.950000
|70
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 12:10:40.553000
|104
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 12:29:01.969714
|54
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 12:29:01.969714
|125
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 12:29:01.969714
|117
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 12:36:40.362953
|82
|497
|XCSE
|20191211 13:15:37.113000
|106
|497
|XCSE
|20191211 13:15:37.113000
|82
|497
|XCSE
|20191211 13:15:37.114000
|14
|497
|XCSE
|20191211 13:15:37.114000
|37
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 14:46:06.279000
|158
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 14:46:06.279000
|64
|498
|XCSE
|20191211 15:22:44.913000
|64
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:13.479000
|71
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:13.479000
|15
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:13.479000
|125
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:13.479000
|16
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:13.479000
|135
|497,5
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:24.497000
|98
|497
|XCSE
|20191211 15:26:48.792000
|2
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 16:19:24.029000
|100
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 16:36:51.363000
|96
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 16:36:51.363000
|35
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 16:36:53.055000
|98
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 16:41:27.376000
|104
|499
|XCSE
|20191211 16:41:27.376000
|33
|498,5
|XCSE
|20191211 16:42:40.437000
|100
|498
|XCSE
|20191211 16:49:01.336058
|6
|499
|XCSE
|20191212 9:04:51.823000
|93
|499
|XCSE
|20191212 9:45:03.915000
|99
|499
|XCSE
|20191212 9:45:03.915000
|16
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 10:00:07.105000
|73
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 10:04:56.038000
|21
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 10:04:56.038000
|20
|499,5
|XCSE
|20191212 10:05:05.107000
|10
|499,5
|XCSE
|20191212 10:32:43.695000
|12
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:21:48.414000
|103
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:28:02.050000
|4
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:28:02.050000
|43
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:28:04.448000
|48
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:41:53.085000
|24
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:50:27.110000
|16
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 11:50:27.658000
|24
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 13:43:20.191000
|169
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 13:43:20.191000
|98
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 13:48:09.678000
|421
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 13:48:09.678000
|47
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 14:27:09.153000
|42
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 14:30:49.793000
|4
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 15:07:42.676000
|47
|500
|XCSE
|20191212 15:21:34.985000
|18
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 15:30:14.827000
|54
|501
|XCSE
|20191212 15:32:58.053000
|55
|504
|XCSE
|20191212 15:40:46.773000
|7
|504
|XCSE
|20191212 15:44:47.855000
|18
|504
|XCSE
|20191212 15:44:48.890000
|13
|504
|XCSE
|20191212 15:44:56.722000
|12
|504
|XCSE
|20191212 15:45:28.217000
|52
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:51:56.519000
|16
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:55:10.916000
|14
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:56:26.933000
|22
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:56:52.189000
|135
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:57:24.104000
|180
|505
|XCSE
|20191212 15:57:24.104000
|29
|507
|XCSE
|20191212 16:19:23.920472
|235
|507
|XCSE
|20191212 16:19:23.920472
|6
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:08:00.197000
|29
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:35:41.678000
|25
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:35:42.702000
|132
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:48:47.349000
|50
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:48:47.349829
|218
|506
|XCSE
|20191213 9:48:47.349829
|24
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 10:24:12.665000
|44
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 10:24:14.883000
|31
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 10:34:42.162000
|500
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 10:35:07.998820
|6
|509
|XCSE
|20191213 10:56:20.074000
|15
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:00:20.966000
|17
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:03:02.985000
|29
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:24:43.095000
|15
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:25:19.084000
|24
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:32:43.131000
|57
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:34:18.090000
|76
|508
|XCSE
|20191213 11:49:18.256000
|13
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 12:11:29.296000
|14
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 12:13:08.341000
|19
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 12:29:45.157000
|67
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 13:36:50.024000
|90
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 13:58:49.145000
|50
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 14:13:46.684000
|56
|507
|XCSE
|20191213 15:11:24.077000
|243
|505
|XCSE
|20191213 15:38:01.533000
|4
|505
|XCSE
|20191213 15:38:02.406000
|121
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:51.816000
|110
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:51.816000
|153
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 16:26:22.625000
|45
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 16:26:22.625000
|50
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 16:26:55.917426
|67
|504
|XCSE
|20191213 16:26:55.917426
