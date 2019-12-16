Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

Date 16.12.2019

Share buy-back programme - week 50

The share buy-back programme runs from 8 August 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 100 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 7 August 2019.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



199,500



436.71



87,123,956 9. December 2019 2,500 498.75 1,246,875 10. December 2019 2,500 499.33 1,248,325 11. December 2019 2,300 497.95 1,145,285 12. December 2019 2,300 502.15 1,154,945 13. December 2019 2,400 506.24 1,214,976 Total under the share buy-back programme



211,500



440.35



93,134,362

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

·419,975 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 57 498,5 XCSE 20191209 10:29:42.253000 129 498,5 XCSE 20191209 11:40:55.119000 51 498,5 XCSE 20191209 11:43:33.747000 71 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:02:29.936000 5 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:02:29.971000 53 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:02:30.074000 13 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:12:27.106000 70 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:16:45.013000 5 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:48:04.932000 12 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:53:42.088000 53 498,5 XCSE 20191209 12:54:47.011000 27 498,5 XCSE 20191209 13:17:47.034000 65 498,5 XCSE 20191209 13:17:47.345000 83 498 XCSE 20191209 13:19:57.030000 800 499 XCSE 20191209 13:39:25.412483 5 499 XCSE 20191209 13:40:34.504000 51 498,5 XCSE 20191209 14:14:24.599000 62 498 XCSE 20191209 14:19:57.918000 15 497,5 XCSE 20191209 14:42:01.123000 42 497,5 XCSE 20191209 14:49:59.669000 186 499 XCSE 20191209 16:19:07.406000 67 499 XCSE 20191209 16:19:07.406000 88 499 XCSE 20191209 16:40:14.076000 173 499 XCSE 20191209 16:40:14.076000 100 499 XCSE 20191209 16:40:31.775000 99 499 XCSE 20191209 16:40:31.775000 118 498,5 XCSE 20191209 16:43:31.621081 40 498 XCSE 20191210 9:25:45.341000 68 498 XCSE 20191210 9:33:44.125000 58 498 XCSE 20191210 9:54:21.965000 16 498,5 XCSE 20191210 12:27:52.867000 42 498,5 XCSE 20191210 12:27:52.867000 122 498 XCSE 20191210 12:59:45.842000 152 498 XCSE 20191210 12:59:45.842000 22 498,5 XCSE 20191210 14:30:41.679000 98 498,5 XCSE 20191210 14:30:41.679000 48 498,5 XCSE 20191210 14:30:41.699000 750 499,5 XCSE 20191210 14:38:22.261423 50 499,5 XCSE 20191210 14:38:33.235937 234 500 XCSE 20191210 14:39:01.530245 50 501 XCSE 20191210 14:55:44.124743 150 501 XCSE 20191210 14:55:44.124743 100 500 XCSE 20191210 15:12:29.982850 50 501 XCSE 20191210 15:24:35.906578 150 501 XCSE 20191210 15:24:35.906578 67 498,5 XCSE 20191210 16:43:19.342508 36 498,5 XCSE 20191210 16:43:19.342554 68 498,5 XCSE 20191210 16:43:19.342569 129 498,5 XCSE 20191210 16:43:19.342582 6 499 XCSE 20191211 10:11:57.072000 12 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 2 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 56 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 2 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 58 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 46 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 7 498,5 XCSE 20191211 10:11:58.164000 6 497,5 XCSE 20191211 11:08:37.950000 70 497,5 XCSE 20191211 12:10:40.553000 104 497,5 XCSE 20191211 12:29:01.969714 54 497,5 XCSE 20191211 12:29:01.969714 125 497,5 XCSE 20191211 12:29:01.969714 117 497,5 XCSE 20191211 12:36:40.362953 82 497 XCSE 20191211 13:15:37.113000 106 497 XCSE 20191211 13:15:37.113000 82 497 XCSE 20191211 13:15:37.114000 14 497 XCSE 20191211 13:15:37.114000 37 499 XCSE 20191211 14:46:06.279000 158 499 XCSE 20191211 14:46:06.279000 64 498 XCSE 20191211 15:22:44.913000 64 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:13.479000 71 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:13.479000 15 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:13.479000 125 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:13.479000 16 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:13.479000 135 497,5 XCSE 20191211 15:25:24.497000 98 497 XCSE 20191211 15:26:48.792000 2 498,5 XCSE 20191211 16:19:24.029000 100 499 XCSE 20191211 16:36:51.363000 96 499 XCSE 20191211 16:36:51.363000 35 498,5 XCSE 20191211 16:36:53.055000 98 499 XCSE 20191211 16:41:27.376000 104 499 XCSE 20191211 16:41:27.376000 33 498,5 XCSE 20191211 16:42:40.437000 100 498 XCSE 20191211 16:49:01.336058 6 499 XCSE 20191212 9:04:51.823000 93 499 XCSE 20191212 9:45:03.915000 99 499 XCSE 20191212 9:45:03.915000 16 500 XCSE 20191212 10:00:07.105000 73 500 XCSE 20191212 10:04:56.038000 21 500 XCSE 20191212 10:04:56.038000 20 499,5 XCSE 20191212 10:05:05.107000 10 499,5 XCSE 20191212 10:32:43.695000 12 500 XCSE 20191212 11:21:48.414000 103 500 XCSE 20191212 11:28:02.050000 4 500 XCSE 20191212 11:28:02.050000 43 500 XCSE 20191212 11:28:04.448000 48 500 XCSE 20191212 11:41:53.085000 24 500 XCSE 20191212 11:50:27.110000 16 500 XCSE 20191212 11:50:27.658000 24 501 XCSE 20191212 13:43:20.191000 169 501 XCSE 20191212 13:43:20.191000 98 501 XCSE 20191212 13:48:09.678000 421 501 XCSE 20191212 13:48:09.678000 47 500 XCSE 20191212 14:27:09.153000 42 500 XCSE 20191212 14:30:49.793000 4 500 XCSE 20191212 15:07:42.676000 47 500 XCSE 20191212 15:21:34.985000 18 501 XCSE 20191212 15:30:14.827000 54 501 XCSE 20191212 15:32:58.053000 55 504 XCSE 20191212 15:40:46.773000 7 504 XCSE 20191212 15:44:47.855000 18 504 XCSE 20191212 15:44:48.890000 13 504 XCSE 20191212 15:44:56.722000 12 504 XCSE 20191212 15:45:28.217000 52 505 XCSE 20191212 15:51:56.519000 16 505 XCSE 20191212 15:55:10.916000 14 505 XCSE 20191212 15:56:26.933000 22 505 XCSE 20191212 15:56:52.189000 135 505 XCSE 20191212 15:57:24.104000 180 505 XCSE 20191212 15:57:24.104000 29 507 XCSE 20191212 16:19:23.920472 235 507 XCSE 20191212 16:19:23.920472 6 506 XCSE 20191213 9:08:00.197000 29 506 XCSE 20191213 9:35:41.678000 25 506 XCSE 20191213 9:35:42.702000 132 506 XCSE 20191213 9:48:47.349000 50 506 XCSE 20191213 9:48:47.349829 218 506 XCSE 20191213 9:48:47.349829 24 507 XCSE 20191213 10:24:12.665000 44 507 XCSE 20191213 10:24:14.883000 31 508 XCSE 20191213 10:34:42.162000 500 508 XCSE 20191213 10:35:07.998820 6 509 XCSE 20191213 10:56:20.074000 15 508 XCSE 20191213 11:00:20.966000 17 508 XCSE 20191213 11:03:02.985000 29 508 XCSE 20191213 11:24:43.095000 15 508 XCSE 20191213 11:25:19.084000 24 508 XCSE 20191213 11:32:43.131000 57 508 XCSE 20191213 11:34:18.090000 76 508 XCSE 20191213 11:49:18.256000 13 507 XCSE 20191213 12:11:29.296000 14 507 XCSE 20191213 12:13:08.341000 19 507 XCSE 20191213 12:29:45.157000 67 507 XCSE 20191213 13:36:50.024000 90 507 XCSE 20191213 13:58:49.145000 50 507 XCSE 20191213 14:13:46.684000 56 507 XCSE 20191213 15:11:24.077000 243 505 XCSE 20191213 15:38:01.533000 4 505 XCSE 20191213 15:38:02.406000 121 504 XCSE 20191213 15:49:51.816000 110 504 XCSE 20191213 15:49:51.816000 153 504 XCSE 20191213 16:26:22.625000 45 504 XCSE 20191213 16:26:22.625000 50 504 XCSE 20191213 16:26:55.917426 67 504 XCSE 20191213 16:26:55.917426

