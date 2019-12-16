DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced that Cigna Corporation, a global health service company, issued a positive medical coverage policy for minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion under certain medically necessary criteria. This policy covers the use of all FDA-cleared implants placed across the SI joint and intended to promote bone fusion, including the use of RTI’s SImmetry® Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System. The SImmetry System is a minimally invasive surgical solution that uses proprietary decortication technology, bone grafting and threaded fixation to facilitate bone fusion, providing an opportunity for long-term pain relief.



“RTI is pleased with Cigna’s new coverage policy for minimally invasive SI joint fusion procedures, including those completed with our SImmetry System,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “Our clinical distinction for the SImmetry System continues to strengthen, with interim results of the EVoluSIon study for 148 patients at 12 months showing 71 percent of patients with significant pain reduction, a 60 percent decrease in the number of patients using opioids and 86 percent of patients satisfied with their SImmetry System implant.”

Cigna, the fourth-largest medical insurance company in the U.S. with nearly 15 million customers, made its new policy, “Lumbar Fusion for Spinal Instability and Degenerative Disc Conditions, Including Sacroiliac Fusion,” effective as of December 10, 2019, which can be found here .

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter . Clinical cases are unique and individual results may vary. Regulatory approvals vary by country. Therefore, we kindly ask you to contact your RTI Surgical regional leader regarding availability of specific products, implants and/or instrumentation in your region.

