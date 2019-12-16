VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from exploration drilling at the Silver Hill target in the northeastern part of the Premier property as a follow up to high-grade grab samples reported in the Company’s news release of November 7, 2019.



Highlights of this release include:

880g/t silver over 1.00m in hole P19-2170

over 1.00m in hole P19-2170 787g/t silver over 1.00m in hole P19-2170

over 1.00m in hole P19-2170 220g/t silver over 0.85m in hole P19-2163

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “These high-grade silver results are the first drill intercepts confirming the high-grade potential from this target area. The prospect is located at the contact of volcanic and sedimentary rocks where deposits such as Eskay Creek occur. If the metals at Silver Hill are sourced from such a target at depth, it will offer the Company’s shareholders participation in potential discoveries of a geological type quite different from Premier style deposits with significant exposure to very high-grade silver mineralization.

Beyond the first drill holes, the initial geophysical survey, which covers a broader area shows a large intriguing anomaly at the northern end of the survey lines. The Company is developing a follow up program for 2020 which will include both additional geophysics and drilling to more fully investigate this attractive target.”

Silver Hill

Following the collection of high-grade grab samples at Silver Hill, the Company completed four exploration drill holes to test the surface showing at depth. The drill pad was established to the west of the surface showing as the outcrop indicates a westerly dip of the mineralized veins. Two drill holes intercepted mineralization at shallow depth that is likely related to the surface showing. Intercepts deeper down the holes seem to intercept a second vein set. Mineralization is associated with intrusive dykes and appears to be fairly narrow and high-grade. It is difficult to interpret the magnitude of the mineralization at Silver Hill from these limited results but it is encouraging to see the same mineralization in drill holes as in surface samples. It is possible that the mineralization at the edge of what appear to be younger dykes constitutes remobilized material from a lower stratigraphic level that may constitute an exploration target.

The Company also completed two induced polarization (“IP”) profiles to the north of Silver Hill in order to investigate potential blind targets at depth (see figure 3).

The drill results from Silver Hill are summarized in Table 1. The pad location is listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: Map of Ascot’s Premier Property showing the location of the drill pad at Silver Hill. The IP profiles north of Silver Hill are shown in red: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47c730e7-bc4e-4895-ae47-f6c0bf606915

Table 1: Summary of exploration drill results from Silver Hill:

Hole # pad azimuth/dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P19-2163 SH-1 45/-45 120.05 120.90 0.85 0.16 220.0 also 126.90 127.90 1.00 0.49 100.0 P19-2165 SH-1 45/-60 150.80 151.95 1.15 1.11 7.0 P19-2169 SH-1 03/-45 11.60 12.60 1.00 0.04 87.0 P19-2170 SH-1 90/-45 16.20 17.20 1.00 0.59 787.0 also 22.80 23.80 1.00 2.65 880.0 also 117.40 118.40 1.00 0.55 85.0 also 136.40 137.40 1.00 0.39 113.0 also 145.70 146.70 1.00 0.72 76.0

True width is uncertain as the orientation of the mineralized zones has not been determined sufficiently.

Table 2: Drill pad location:

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation Hole no. SH-1 6221237 437140 1161 2163, 2165, 2169, 2170

Figure 2: Cross section showing the exploration drill holes at Silver Hill: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2733203a-3529-4b44-a87a-f760232f38fa

Figure 3: Chargeability inversion of the northern profile at Silver Hill (see figure 1). The profile shows a number of high chargeability features close to surface and a deep chargeability feature: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d30881db-f8dc-462b-86f0-b139f204f92f

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo., the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the Premier exploration program. John Kiernan, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Analytical work is being carried out by SGS Canada Inc (“SGS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by SGS.

Samples are dried and weighed by SGS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples are processed on site by a mobile lab supplied by SGS and run by SGS personnel. All splits are sent to SGS in Burnaby. There, all samples are digested using aqua-regia with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage are at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart.

