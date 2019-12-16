San Jose, California, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies, an innovator in modern platform software technologies, today announced an expanded leadership team with two new board members who will help direct the business as it supports customers in the delivery of a new generation of safety critical, autonomous systems.

Keith Shea joins the Lynx Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer and Board Advisor and Dr Flavio Bonomi joins as Board Advisor. The Lynx Executive Team operates under the leadership of Gurjot Singh, CEO. It also includes Will Keegan, CTO; Arun Subbarao, Vice President of Engineering; Ingrid Osborne, Vice President of Finance and Neeraja Vemulapalli, Vice President of Program Management and Quality.

Commenting Gurjot Singh, CEO of Lynx said, “Autonomous systems are emerging everywhere: in industry, on the IoT, in road and rail vehicles, in commercial and military aircraft and in defence systems. Lynx’s core competencies in creating adapted platform architectures for the builders of safety- and security-critical software systems are central as the world moves to embrace robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Our technology has an essential role to play in ensuring that these systems operate reliably and predictably and cannot be compromised. I am excited at the talent that Lynx has assembled to build on our strong capabilities and take us forward to address this new world of opportunity.”

Keith Shea, Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer, will be responsible for Lynx’s go-to-market and demand generation efforts, including: sales, marketing and partner ecosystem activities. Keith is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience in Sales, Marketing and Business Strategy. He was Vice President and General Manager of the IoT Solutions Business Unit at Wind River Systems where he was responsible for the company’s IOT SaaS business. Prior to Wind River, Keith spent more than a decade at Intel Corporation in corporate development, sales and marketing roles.

Dr. Flavio Bonomi, Board Advisor, is a visionary, entrepreneur, and technologist who thrives at the boundary between applied research and advanced technology commercialization. He will work closely with Lynx management to identify potential new markets for Lynx technologies. Dr Bonomi is the co-founder, was the first CEO, and is now CTO of Nebbiolo Technologies, a Silicon Valley start-up, focused on delivering the power of Fog Computing to the Industrial Automation market and beyond. Previously, he was a Fellow, Vice President, and Head of the Advanced Architecture and Research Organization at Cisco Systems.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Every day, millions of people worldwide benefit from products that rely on Lynx Software Technologies — from Internet and phone communications, to airline flight-control systems, office automation, and medical devices.

An innovator in modern platform software technologies, Lynx provides the richest set of options for efficiently realizing robust, comprehensible software systems onto modern CPUs.

Lynx has crafted and adapted platform architectures over thirty years of processor evolution, beginning with the LynxOS® real-time operating system (RTOS), which offered a UNIX®-like user model and standard POSIX interfaces to developers of embedded systems. LynxOS® was one of the first operating systems to leverage hardware memory protection capabilities and featured a state-of-the-art scalable real-time thread execution model. LynxOS-178 — a 2nd Generation refinement of the LynxOS RTOS — introduced kernel partitioning and ARINC API standards to the avionic development community. LynxOS-178 is developed and certified to the distinguished FAA DO-178C DAL A safety standard and received the first and only FAA Reusable Software Component certificate. LYNX MOSA.ic™ extends this proud history of innovation by leveraging CPU virtualization to further simplify and decentralize platform abstraction layers, providing a modular development and integration framework for rapidly building software systems out of independent application modules.

