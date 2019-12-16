WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of David Meadows, an expert in e-discovery and digital forensics, as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Technology segment. Mr. Meadows is based in Chicago and will focus on helping clients reduce the cost and risk associated with e-discovery and investigations through FTI Consulting’s innovative portfolio of technology offerings.



“Corporations and law firms turn to us for more innovative approaches to their complex and global challenges,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “We are dedicated to expanding our subject-matter expertise across every practice area with experienced problem solvers. David’s addition to FTI Technology is a prime example of this commitment, and we welcome him to our deep bench of experts.”

Mr. Meadows brings more than two decades of experience assisting clients with all aspects of technology in compliance, investigations and litigation. Current and past clients span domestic and global corporations in financial services, life sciences, communications, high technology, energy and mining industries. Prior to joining FTI Technology, he spent approximately 15 years in leadership positions at other major consulting firms, where he gained a broad technology background across complex data analysis, enterprise networking, software design and development and system implementations.

“FTI Technology stands out as a true leader in the industry for its commitment to innovation,” Mr. Meadows said. “FTI Technology elevates e-discovery consulting and services by combining strong technical expertise and strategic guidance with innovative solutions that enhance and optimize the core functionality of today’s leading tools. The consultants in our e-discovery and digital forensics practices are some of the best in the industry, and I’m honored to join them in expanding our practice and the solutions we bring forth for clients.”

FTI Technology’s e-discovery and digital forensics practices help clients meet their dynamic legal and regulatory challenges with innovative solutions. FTI Technology provides a strategic, systematic and economic approach to analyzing, collecting and investigating the full spectrum of modern data sources. Leveraging state-of-the-art forensic technology and methodologies, the FTI Technology team can address complex challenges in e-discovery and investigations, find and collect evidence in a defensible manner and provide expert testimony that clearly explains the evidence and methodology.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Kate Holmes

+1.206.373.6521

kate.holmes@fticonsulting.com