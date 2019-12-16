GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-therapeutics based on a proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) nanotechnology platform, announced that Sol Barer, PhD has been appointed as the Company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. In January 2017, Barer & Son Capital led a consortium of private investors to acquire NexImmune, at which time he served as a Board Observer to the Company.



Dr. Barer commented, "NexImmune has developed a potentially transformative technology platform with broad application across a range of disease areas, spanning Oncology, Autoimmune and Infectious Disease. As our lead T cell therapy candidates for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma enter Phase 1 clinical testing, I look forward to leading the Board and working with the NexImmune leadership team to expand the development of current and future applications of this unique platform to the benefit of an even broader population of patients."

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Sol to our Board of Directors in the role of Chairman. Sol is a titan in the industry with hands-on experience building, leading and financing companies based on innovative science and technologies that have potential to address significant unmet patient needs . We look forward to his insights and experience to help guide the development of our technology and to position the company for success as we transition into a clinical stage company,” stated Scott Carmer, President and CEO of NexImmune.



Dr. Barer is a founder and former Chairman, President, COO and CEO of Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG). He brings more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry to the NexImmune Board of Directors. Dr. Barer currently serves as Board Chair for Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA), Centrexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX), and Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ: GNMX). He is also lead director for Contrafect Corp. (NASDAQ: CFRX) and a member of the Board of Directors for 3DBio Therapeutics. Dr. Barer is also the Founding Chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery & Innovation and is a co-founder of Barer & Son Capital, an investment fund focused on capitalizing early stage breakthrough biotechnology companies.



The NexImmune Board of Directors currently includes:

Sol Barer, PhD – Chairman of the Board

Timothy Bertram, PhD – Chair, Compensation Committee; CEO, TwinCity Bio

Scott P. Carmer – President & CEO, NexImmune

Paul D'Angio, RPH, MSJ – former SVP, Global Technical Operations, Celgene

Alan S. Roemer, MBA, MPH – Chair, Audit Committee; Founding Leadership Team, Roivant Sciences

Tony Yao, MD, PhD – Chair, Science & Technology Committee; Portfolio Manager, Arrowmark Partners

Zhengbin (Bing) Yao, PhD – Chair, Nomination and Governance Committee; CEO, Viela Bio

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-therapeutics based on the proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) nanotechnology platform. The AIM platform enables the ability to expand multi-antigen specific T cells with enhanced anti-tumor properties without the need for genetic manipulation. NexImmune is leveraging the AIM technology platform to develop a pipeline of products to treat cancer and auto-immune diseases.



NEXI-001, an investigational agent, is being developed for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) patients with relapsed disease after an allogeneic hematopoietic cellular transplant (allo-HCT). NEXI-002, an investigational agent, is being developed for the treatment of relapsed / refractory Multiple Myeloma for patients who have failed > 3 prior lines of therapy.

