The report covers introduction on South Africa Car Rental and Leasing market, business model of car rental and leasing companies, market size by revenue (2013-2018), market segmentation on the basis of region, type of booking, type of end-user, competitive landscape in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, future outlook for the market (2018-2023) including estimated market size in terms of revenue, market segmentation on the basis of region and type of booking, issues and challenges and growth drivers for the market.



The report also includes an introduction on South Africa Cab Aggregator market, business model, market size by revenue (2014-2018), market segmentation on the basis of region, competitive landscape in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, future outlook for the market (2018-2023) including estimated market size in terms of revenue and regulatory norms in South Africa taxi market.



There are snapshots on the Minibus Taxi Market, Metered Taxi Market and Airport Transfers in South Africa. The report is useful for car rental and leasing companies and cab aggregator companies along with venture capital funds and investors in the automobile and transportation sector to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market

South Africa Car Rental and Leasing market augmented positively from 2013 to 2018 at a positive CAGR during the review period 2013-2018. The car rental and leasing market was largely dominated by foreign companies operating in the country including Avis, Hertz, Budget and Europcar. The car rental and leasing market in South Africa was driven by business car rental due to consistent bookings from corporate customers to attend events such as exhibitions, conferences, workshops and meetings. Industry players also formed strategic partnerships with each other to boost sales.



n 2018, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth are the major markets for car rental and leasing in the southern part of the country, being a major destination for business tourism and an employment hub in the country. Offline booking was the major source of bookings as compared to online bookings in South Africa car rental and leasing market. Direct booking through company website had the major market share within the online booking market for car rental and leasing while booking through intermediaries mainly including booking through third-party websites such as CarFlexi, Economy Car Rentals, Kayak or by other travel agencies had a smaller share in the online booking market. In 2018, Logistics and Courier companies continued to be the largest end-user for car rental and leasing market followed by Mining Company Executives.



Other end users included Financial Institutions, Consultancy, Hospitality Industry and other industries. South Africa Car Rental and Leasing market is highly concentrated with the presence of 5 big players constituting the majority of the market. Avis Budget Group Inc, Europcar Groupe SA, Hertz Corp, First Car Rental SA and Imperial Holdings Ltd are the major players in the market. Utilization of rental and leased vehicles for executing jobs in app based taxi market, increase in tourism in the country due to the roll-out programme for eVisas in South Africa and the low valuation of Rand, rising number of middle income families and the improving economic scenario are some key factors that are expected to drive the market.

South Africa Cab Aggregator Market

In 2013, online cab aggregators entered the South African transportation industry with the launch of Uber in Johannesburg. Thus, Uber became the first app-based online cab aggregator to operate in South Africa. Uber and Taxify are the major players in the market. Online cab aggregators have expanded the market beyond the existing market of traditional metered taxis.



On numerous occasions, violence has erupted between metered taxi operators and online cab aggregator drivers in the country as the metered taxi operators accused the online cab aggregators of stealing business and competing unfairly due to low fares which could not be matched. In 2018, the major markets in the Northern region in South Africa for online cab aggregators are Johannesburg and Pretoria. This is majorly due to the large populations in these cities. South Africa Cab Aggregator market is highly concentrated with the presence of two big players constituting the majority of the market. Uber was the market leader followed by Taxify.

The major players are competing in the market based on price, the commission charged, ease of availability, waiting time for customers, training of drivers, value added services offered, app design and user interface and promotional activities and offers. The market size of the online cab aggregator market is expected to augment at a positive CAGR for the period 2018- 2023.



The huge drop in the growth rate is expected as even though the online cabs have been expanding at a tremendous rate till now, they are expected to reach a saturation point in the near future. Their growth will also be restricted by the low paying capacity of most of the people in the country. In the long run, it is expected that the market will be largely dominated by two or three players only.



The number of rides is expected to register constant growth as companies expand their presence to more cities. The online cab aggregator companies may also introduce the concept of shared rides in the country, which is already functional in more developed markets around the globe.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Overview

Market Segmentation

Competition Analysis

Future Outlook

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size And Modeling

Consolidated Approach

Market Sizing - South Africa Car Rental Market

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multi-Factor Based Sensitivity Model - Car Rental Market

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Introduction to South Africa Car Rental and Taxi Market

4. South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market

4.1. Business Model

Tour Operators

Long Term Rental

4.2. Market Size, 2013-2018

4.3. South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market Segmentation, 2018

4.3.1. By Region, 2018

4.3.2. By Type of Booking (Online and Offline), 2018

4.3.3. By End Users, 2018

4.4. Competition Scenario in South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market, 2018

4.4.1. Company Profiles of Major Players

Avis Rent a Car

First car rental

Europcar

Hertz Rent A Car

4.5. South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023

4.5.1. South Africa Car Rental and Leasing Market Future Segmentation, 2018-2023

By Region, 2018- 2023

By Type of Booking, 2018- 2023

5. South Africa Cab Aggregator Market (Online Taxi Apps)

5.1. Market Overview and Genesis

5.2. Business Model

5.3. South Africa Cab Aggregator Market Size by Revenue, 2014-2018

5.4. South Africa Cab Aggregator Market Segmentation, 2018

5.4.1. By Region, 2018

5.5. Competition Scenario in South Africa Cab Aggregator Market, 2018

5.5.1. Company Profiles of Major Players

Uber South Africa

Taxify

5.6. South Africa Cab Aggregator Market Future Projections, 2018-2023

6. Regulatory Norms in South Africa Taxi Market

6.1. How to Enter the Taxi Market

6.1.1. Legal Documents Required

6.1.2. Route License

6.1.3. Grading of Metered Taxis

6.2. E-Hailing Taxi Regulations

7. Issues and Challenges in South Africa Car Rental Market

7.1. Cost and Affordability of New Taxi Vehicles

7.2. High Fuel Prices

7.3. Turbulent Political Environment and Lack of Government Regulations

7.4. Safety Issues

7.5. Rising Competition

8. Growth Drivers for South Africa Car Rental Market

8.1. Increasing Tourism

8.2. Improved Internet and Smart Phone Penetration

8.3. Complementary to Transport Structure

9. Snapshot on Minibus Taxi Market in South Africa

10. Snapshot on Metered Taxis Market in South Africa

11. Snapshot on Airport Transfers in South Africa

12. Snapshot on Car and Ride Sharing

13. Analyst Recommendations

