SKOKIE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , the most experienced Apple device buyback partner, recorded a 300 percent jump in devices procured in 2019, a key indicator of growth in the nascent Apple device trade-in industry. This growth puts Second Life Mac on track to become the world’s largest device buyback partner for the enterprise and education sectors within 24 months. Click to Tweet .



The growth comes predominantly in the education sector, where K-20 schools rely on tapping the residual value in their used Apple edtech devices to pay off device leases early or to make a down payment on the next fleet of devices.

Second Life Mac’s growth also was fueled by its entrance into the enterprise market. Companies now can safely sell their used Apple devices to Second Life Mac instead of recycling or destroying them.

In 2019, Second Life Mac set the stage for its expected growth by hiring a bench of senior former Apple sales reps, strengthening its leadership team, and moving to a new 42,000 sq. ft. facility in Skokie, Ill.

Since spring, Second Life Mac has hired seven former sales reps from Apple, Inc., with more than 75 years of combined experience working for Apple. Together, the reps have handled more than $1 billion dollars in Apple transactions during their careers. The company also made strategic hires to its leadership team, including the addition of a vice president of human resources.

“The keys to our success are the members of our team, who provide customers a wealth of insider knowledge about Apple, understand the best time to sell back devices to get the highest return on investment, and deliver a level of professionalism and transparency that can’t be found elsewhere,” said Scott Pauga, president and founder of Second Life Mac. “Together we are building a company of excellence and a desirable place to work.”

Second Life Mac moved into its new secure facility in January 2019. The 42,000 sq. ft. facility more than tripled its previous space, and gives the company room to scale into new sectors, including its new entrance into the enterprise market. The facility includes private office space as well as a state-of-the-art refurbishing center. There, devices are received and inventoried, data is erased to Department of Defense standards, and devices are refurbished and then sold to resellers.

“Apple devices are preferred by schools and enterprises looking for technology devices that are reliable and easy to use,” said Pauga. “By buying back used fleets of devices, Second Life Mac is delivering the funds needed to make the best technology affordable for any organization.”

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac partners with schools and enterprises to create sustainable technology budgets by purchasing their pre-owned Apple devices. The income organizations receive for their aging devices can be used to invest in new technology. Devices are evaluated, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. The company is headquartered in Skokie, Ill., and has procurement professionals around the country. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

For information contact: Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300 Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411