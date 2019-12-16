Recent E-Commerce Strength Driven by Robust Demand for the Company’s Limited-Edition Holiday Special “Vegan Leather Collectible Pouch”

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has experienced a recent surge in its E-Commerce revenue as well as the number of individual orders. This recent strength in the E-Commerce business segment, has been largely driven by robust demand for the Company’s Limited-Edition Holiday Special (“Vegan Leather Collectible Pouch” or “Vegan Pouch”). During the month of December 2019, there has been a substantial increase in both average daily E-Commerce revenue as well as the dollar amount(s) of each individual order(s). The Company is hopeful that this encouraging trend will continue in future days, weeks, and months.

Each Limited-Edition Vegan Pouch contains 1 blister pack of Mint Tauri-Gum™, 1 blister pack of Blood Orange Tauri-Gum™, and 1 blister pack of Pomegranate Tauri-Gum™. It sells for $48.00 per unit on the Company’s E-Commerce website and only 333 were produced in total.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. -- E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. -- E-Commerce Store: https://www.taurigum.com/store-1

See Below - Some Recent Corporate Milestones, Highlights, and Upcoming Events:

The Company completed its initial production run of its Pectin based (Vegan) Tauri-Gummies™ product (4 distinct Gum Drop flavors) The Company has decided to proceed with a 4th Tauri-Gum™ flavor version, Starfruit/Peach The Company has commenced the development of a potential Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Infused version of Tauri-Gum™ On Sunday, December 8, 2019, the Company generated record daily E-Commerce Revenue as well as a record # of daily individual orders The Company plans to introduce a Valentine’s Day Special (Vegan Leather Heart-Shaped Collectible Pouch), containing: 1 Blister Pack MINT Tauri-Gum™, 1 Blister Pack BLOOD ORANGE Tauri-Gum™, 1 Blister Pack POMEGRANATE Tauri-Gum™, and 1 Jar of Tauri-Gummies™. Anticipated Retail Price: $65.99 The Company has already received purchase order(s) for its Tauri-Gummies™ product The Company will be a main floor Exhibitor at the Hemp World Expo in Atlanta, Georgia (January 18-19, 2020) The Company will a main floor Exhibitor at the PGA Merchandise Show 2020 in Orlando, Florida (January 21-24, 2020) The Company will be a main floor Exhibitor at The Hemp World Expo at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT (March 21-22, 2020) The Company will be a main floor Exhibitor and CEO Seth M. Shaw will be a Speaker at The CBD Show in London, England (May 1-2, 2020)

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On December 6, 2019 the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy (“gum drop”), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

