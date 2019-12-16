TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced today that subsidiary ORYX Gaming has significantly expanded its Colombian footprint after launching FullReto.co.



In the agreement, ORYX will provide Grupo Vinnare, parent company of FullReto.co, with ORYX’s full turnkey solution, including its iGaming platform and its proprietary sportsbook, as well as access to a wide-ranging portfolio of casino content, including ORYX-exclusive proprietary titles and games, via the ORYX Hub platform. Grupo Vinnare operates a significant number of casinos in the Colombian land-based segment, with a network of over 250 retail locations across the country.

“ORYX’s full turnkey solution will provide Grupo Vinnare with all of the tools and features they need for a smooth and seamless launch of the FullReto.co website,” said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “The ORYX iGaming platform will enable FullReto.co to offer their customers an exciting betting and gaming experience.”

The ORYX platform, which allows operators to manage their entire product suite with a single account and single wallet, was adapted to fully comply with Colombian regulation and also provides Grupo Vinnare with the option of setting up their financial and reporting processes, as required within Colombia. Through ORYX Hub, FullReto.co will offer players a large portfolio of casino games from a selection of more than 8,000 games and 110 providers. The FullReto.co marketing team will also receive access to advanced promotional tools such as leaderboards, achievements, tournaments and jackpots.

“We’re very excited about launching our online sportsbook and casino, and partnering with ORYX has provided us with a comprehensive solution that supplies us with all of the elements we need to offer our customers a top gaming experience - while staying fully compliant,” said Juan Pablo Barahona, General Manager of FullReto.co.

“This deal is also an important milestone for ORYX,” noted Mazij. “We’ve significantly grown our presence in Latin America this year, and the Colombian market has great potential for us. We successfully entered the market in 2018 with Wplay.co, and are now expanding our footprint with this partnership with Grupo Vinnare. Launching our full turnkey solution with FullReto.co positions us well for future growth.”

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, which includes casino, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayN’ GO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftbet.

ORYX is a subsidiary of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

