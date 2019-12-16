Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Theory for HR Professionals" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This structured training program that covers the essential areas for HR individuals and teams that deal with employee matters that cross over with the payroll departments, this training course provides participants with the skills required to understand what payroll is and the specific legislation driven by Employment Law and HMRC.

Payroll Theory

Topic 1: Payroll Administration

Topic 2: Introduction / Employment Law

Topic 3: Starters and Leavers

Topic 4: Tax

Topic 5: National Insurance Contribution

Topic 5: Minimum Wage

Topic 6: Holiday Leave

Topic 7: SSP

Topic 8: SMP

Topic 9: Student Loan

Topic 10: Child Care

Topic 11: Automatic Enrolment

