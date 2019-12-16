CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its December 2019 cash dividend.



December 2019 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of December 2019 of $0.0475 per share, which equates to $0.57 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

