Potsdam, NY, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Physics Jan Scrimgeour was awarded a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for $541,591.

The Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Program is a Foundation-wide activity that offers the National Science Foundation's most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

Scrimgeour was awarded the grant for use on his project titled “CAREER: Understanding the Structure and Function of the Endothelial Glycocalyx through Single Molecule Visualization.”

“The blood vessel wall is a unique living interface between flowing fluid and the tissues of our bodies. There is a lot of really interesting physics taking place at this interface,” Scrimgeour said. “It controls how well cells stick to the blood vessel wall, lets cells sense the pulse of flowing blood, and helps control what materials can pass from the bloodstream into tissue. This project is going to focus on the role of flowing fluid in defining the structure and function of the blood vessel wall.”

The grant will fund one Clarkson graduate student for five years and will provide research experiences for undergraduate students, giving them hands-on experience in the lab full-time.

“This is an exciting award for me and my lab,” Scrimgeour said. “It will let us really push towards a new understanding of the physics that is important in defining the function of the blood vessel wall.”

