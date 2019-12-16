ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 9-Dec-19 12,546 254.39 3,191,598.27 10-Dec19 12,764 250.03 3,191,404.62 11-Dec-19 12,656 252.17 3,191,482.50 12-Dec-19 12,481 255.72 3,191,657.55 13-Dec-19 12,256 260.39 3,191,397.44

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).