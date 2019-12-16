ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
9-Dec-1912,546254.393,191,598.27
10-Dec1912,764250.033,191,404.62
11-Dec-1912,656252.173,191,482.50
12-Dec-1912,481255.723,191,657.55
13-Dec-1912,256260.393,191,397.44

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

