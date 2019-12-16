Discussion to Focus on the Importance of Tuning Into Online Sentiment to Proactively Address Customer Concerns

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced it will hold a webinar, “Re-Imagining Customer Experience in the Feedback Economy,” on Thursday, December 19, featuring guest speakers from Forrester Research and Sutter Health.

Featuring guest speaker Faith Adams, senior analyst at Forrester, the webinar will cover how healthcare systems and caregivers can navigate today’s new customer experience (CX) reality in the Feedback Economy. Along with Patric Wiesmann, general manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Reputation.com, and John Bennett, chief of strategy and business development at Sutter Health, the panel will discuss the importance of tuning into and acting on online customer conversations and feedback across multiple channels, such as review sites, social media and surveys. In doing so, healthcare providers can truly understand what healthcare consumers want and expect, and then take action to deliver on and even exceed those expectations. Attendees will learn:

How Google is critical to attracting and engaging with patients in today’s Feedback Economy

From Sutter Health about how they are transforming their business with insights from customer sentiment

Why creating a modern patient experience management program is critical for healthcare brands

WHAT: Webinar, “Re-imagining Customer Experience in the Feedback Economy” WHO: Faith Adams, senior analyst, Forrester

Patric Wiesmann, general manager of healthcare and life sciences,

Reputation.com

John Bennett, chief of strategy and business development, Sutter Health WHEN: Thursday, December 19, 2019

10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST WHERE: Participants can register here

