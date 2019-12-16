GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) received national recognition as one of the “Most Responsible Companies” in the U.S. by Newsweek Magazine for positive efforts in environmental stewardship, social impact and corporate governance. Steelcase placed 85th overall and 13th in the category of “ Consumer Goods .”



“We’re delighted to be recognized for the work we’ve done and continue to do in these areas,” said Jim Keane, President and CEO of Steelcase. “Environmental, social and governance issues reflect our passion for people and commitment to doing what’s right.”

Steelcase is a global company whose exploration of the workplace helps it understand how work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research to imagine new possibilities, Steelcase designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations so people have better experiences at work. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

Working with Statista Inc., a global business data group, Newsweek spearheaded a four-phase process which began by identifying 2,000 prominent companies, headquartered in the United States, to create their initial candidate pool. They then scored candidates’ corporate social responsibility as indicated by publicly available documents, key performance indicators and conducted an independent survey of 6,500 U.S. citizens to finalize their list of 300 winners.

Newsweek’s announcement is especially meaningful given this summer’s release of Business Roundtable’s Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation , in which some of the most influential companies in the United States denounced shareholder primacy and affirmed the value of all stakeholders. Signing the document were 181 CEOs, including Keane, setting the tone that employees, customers, suppliers, communities and shareholders contribute equally to organizational success. This holistic approach is consistent with Steelcase values and the ongoing commitment to unlock human promise in the communities where we live and work.

To see Newsweek’s full list, visit www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2020

To learn more about corporate responsibility at Steelcase, visit www.steelcase.com/discover/steelcase/sustainability/

About Steelcase Inc.

For over 107 years, Steelcase Inc. has helped create great experiences for the world's leading organizations, across industries. We demonstrate this through our family of brands – including Steelcase®, Coalesse®, Designtex®, PolyVision®, AMQ™ and Turnstone®. Together, they offer a comprehensive portfolio of architecture, furniture and technology products and services designed to unlock human promise and support social, economic and environmental sustainability. We are globally accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading and publicly traded company with fiscal 2019 revenue of $3.4 billion.

