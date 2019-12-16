NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeConvene, the largest investor access platform, and RelPro, the leading B2B relationship intelligence solution, have today announced a strategic partnership that will: 1) enable access to RelPro’s global B2B contact and relationship data from WeConvene’s Investor Access platform and 2) introduce WeConvene Event Management and Marketing Tools to RelPro customers.



For WeConvene’s buy-side, sell-side and corporate clients the Partnership will enable clients to search for, discover and connect with over 150 million strategic contacts (C-suite, executives and industry leaders) at more than 7 million companies (including global enterprises, large and small public and private companies). RelPro clients will have access to WeConvene’s enterprise-level event management, engagement and marketing tools.

Having RelPro, the world’s largest integrated database of searchable business contacts and quality relationship intelligence, directly accessible within WeConvene puts vital information at the fingertips of event managers, portfolio managers, sell-side analysts and financial sales professionals as they plan events, fieldtrips, roadshows and other investor access activities. Introducing WeConvene workflow’s into RelPro will help automate the logistics of RelPro user’s engagement with contacts discovered through RelPro making outreach and relationship-building more efficient and significantly more insightful.

“We are excited about the possibilities that our partnership with RelPro can create, adding such high quality and rich data to the WeConvene event management workflow will make our clients' lives easier by enhancing their ability to discover, reach and engage with new partners, prospects and investment opportunities,” commented Radek Barnert, CEO at WeConvene. “Our partnership combines two very powerful platforms to achieve a scale of automated, efficient and intelligent reach never seen before.”

“Our partnership with WeConvene extends the valuable content and time-saving efficiencies that RelPro delivers to our clients in the Financial and Professional Services ecosystem,” said Martin Wise, CEO and Founder of RelPro. “We are thrilled to work with the WeConvene team and their clients to help them grow their businesses and develop new and deeper relationships.”

About WeConvene

WeConvene is an event management and marketing platform for the capital markets community. WeConvene is focused on making the creation, distribution, marketing and execution of meetings between Analysts, Corporates, Investors, IR firms, Expert Networks and Investment Banks - efficient, easy and economically viable. Our global platform automates the mundane and labor intensive aspects of event management, marketing, discovery and booking so that valuable resources can win time back in their day and focus on value creating activities or just lead better lives. For a demo or sales introduction please email sales@weconvene.com

Contact

Matt Hall, COO

matt@weconvene.com

About RelPro

RelPro’s Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one perfect source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source? Focusing on the needs of Business Development, Relationship Management and Research professionals in Financial & Professional Services firms, RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies & 150 million business decision-makers. Quickly identify new prospects and develop relationships faster. RelPro also includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform your outreach, and powerful Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients. To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – www.relpro.com, give us a call – (888) 561 7890, send us an email - info@relpro.com , or sign up for a demo now.