SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Solar Power World has announced its “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products .” One of the outstanding residential energy storage systems chosen is the NeoVolta NV14 .



Solar Power World singled out several key features of the NV14:

Lithium iron phosphate battery, which is safer and longer-lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

than ordinary lithium ion batteries. High capacity: At 14.4 kilowatt hours, the NV14 is capable of powering a typical home for up to 18 hours.

Expandability: Unlike its competitors, the NV14 is expandable to 24 kilowatt hours by adding a second battery—without the expense of installing a second inverter.

The ability to connect to either AC or DC panels.

The NV14 stores a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery for later use—in the evening, when utility rates are at their highest, or if the power goes out. With this system, homeowners can achieve significant utility savings and energy resilience.

The NV14 is certified by the California Energy Commission . It has been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison and is being installed across Southern California. The system will be available in Northern California in mid-2020.

“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from Solar Power World, one of the leading voices in the solar industry for the past decade,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “We’ve been getting great feedback from our installer partners and consumers on the NV14, but an award from a knowledgeable source like Solar Power World confirms that we’re on the right path.”

About NeoVolta – NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: or call us: 858-239-2029