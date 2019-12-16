HICKSVILLE, NY, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of hemp-derived THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules, announced today the deployment of the first 10 Canbiola-branded CBD product dispensing machines.

As previously announced, the initial focus of this new direct-to-consumer marketing strategy will be to place the product dispensing machines in MRI Centers, outpatient surgery centers, urgent and emergency care facilities, physician offices, high traffic shopping malls, fitness and health clubs, country club golf pro-shops, and even high-end hotels. Each product dispensing machine will dispense a variety of up to 10 of Canbiola CBD products (SKU’s) including hemp oil drops, CBD salve and CBD Cryo Gel. The product dispensing machines include a video screen with an explanation of CBD, a doctor interview/tutorial on the potential applications of CBD and certificate of analysis (COA) for each product being sold.

The sale and demographic data from the first 10 units placement will be used to gather and analyze data to dictate the placement of the planned deployment of up to 150 units in 2020.

Canbiola Chief Executive Officer, Marco Alfonsi, commented, “The deployments of the Canbiola branded CBD machines will not only increase revenue but based on the placement in high visibility locations will dramatically increase brand awareness and allow consumers to learn about CBD and place orders in an environment outside of the internet or a traditional retail store.”

In other news, the company announced that Green Grow Farms, for which the Company has signed a definitive acquisition agreement to acquire 51% of, has signed a national Dealer agreement with “The Triminator” to re-sell their full line of Hemp Industry products inclusive of harvesters, trimmers, dryer, buckers and other related products. After much research, Green Grow has determined The Triminator manufactures some of the best equipment on the market today, equipment that Green Grow will be using in its operations as well reselling to customers primarily in the North East Region of the United States.

Green Grow Farms is positioning itself for 2020 to, in addition to growing, being a full-service provider for the Hemp Growing Community in the Northeast Region of the United States, providing the best in harvesting, bucking, drying, curing, trimming and processing. Green Grow intends to make the capital commitment to build the required infrastructure to provide turnkey solutions for all the aforementioned services to the Hemp Growers of the Northeast for 2020. Green Grow will continue to partner with or develop the finest array of automated equipment for the Hemp Industry.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a vertically integrated conglomerate specializing in the manufacturing, formulation, and sale of THC-Free Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate products such as oils, drops/tinctures, gels, creams, moisturizers, chews, and capsules. All Canbiola products are organic and Non-GMO, free of impurities and contaminants, and formulated with the finest ingredients to the highest manufacturing standards. All products are certified for purity and accuracy by third-party laboratory verification.

Canbiola pursues an aggressive growth strategy through the continual development of proprietary products and the expansion of its offerings via strategic acquisitions in the healthcare and CBD industries.

Canbiola has created several innovative CBD product lines, marketed through targeted channels including:

The Canbiola clinical line, which is marketed and promoted through healthcare practitioners in the medical setting.

The Pure Leaf Oil (consumer brand) and Seven Chakras (spa brand) lines are sold through both online and brick & mortar retail outlets.

Carniola’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lacey, WA is operated by Pure Health Products LLC (PHP), a wholly-owned subsidiary that produces all of the Company’s CBD Isolate products, in addition to providing private label and white label solutions for companies looking to add high-quality CBD items to their offerings. Canbiola is passionate about improving people’s lives and we take pride in providing pure CBD products infused with organic and natural ingredients. We want customers to know that they are buying lab-tested, high-quality natural products at a great price.

Canbiola’s Radical Tactical LLC subsidiary produces CBD products in other forms including vapes and gums.

Duramed Inc. and DuramedNJ LLC, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Canbiola, further the mission of providing innovative products designed to improve people’s lives, aiming to reduce their use of opioid substances through the utilization of durable medical devices. This product line includes a wearable low-intensity ultrasound SAM (Sustained Acoustic Medicine) device delivering multi-hour treatment intended to accelerate healing, improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reduce chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

With the creation of its newest wholly-owned subsidiary, NY Hemp Depot LLC, Canbiola has attained complete vertical integration, allowing it to fully control the supply chain from seed to sale, develop customized products and maximize profit margins. Through the utilization of its newly acquired NY State Hemp Cultivation License, the Company contracts with farmers throughout the state of NY to cultivate specific strains of hemp, which is then processed into CBD Isolate products to Canbiola’s exacting manufacturing standards and specifications at the Company’s laboratory and production facility.

The Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of the outstanding interests in Green Grow; however, this transaction has not closed, which closing is conditioned on several factors, including an audit of Green Grow and completion of due diligence by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

