TORONTO and DENVER, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, announced today that it has received its cultivation and processing license from Health Canada for “Warman”, a 120,000 sq. ft. retro-fitted cultivation facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the largest in the Company’s portfolio.



Phase 1 construction of the building is complete and cultivation in this area will begin immediately.

“This is a great milestone for our flagship facility in Winnipeg and a great day for the team,” said Pat Witcher, Chief Executive Officer of MJardin Group. “The timing of this achievement keeps us on schedule to reach full capacity in Manitoba by the end of 2020. It also allows us to focus more of our production on extraction at this facility and take full advantage of that high value market.”

Design plans for the full Phase 1 and 2 areas of the Warman facility were released this Summer and include a hybrid facility encompassing indoor and greenhouse production capacity, along with full EU GMP certified extraction, processing and packaging capabilities. The completed Phase 2 build-out, expected to be complete in Q4 2020, will see the facility reach production capacity of approximately 4,500 kg of high-quality dried flower and 800 litres of bulk oil for use in refined products.

On October 4, 2019, MJardin announced that the Company received a C$11 million payment towards the previously announced Letter of Intent (LOI) joint venture agreement with Peguis First Nation (51%) that will see Peguis purchase the existing land and buildings from MJardin and additionally fund the capital expenditures required to complete Phase 2 of the facility for approximately C$20.5 million. The joint venture agreement is expected to close in early 2020.

“Our partners have been working very hard to get to this day and we look forward to reaching full production and employment capacity in 2020 and bringing this significant economic development project to full fruition,” stated Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson.

This marks MJardin’s third cultivation and processing license in its Canadian portfolio covering facilities in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba. The Company expects to receive its fourth cultivation license and a second sales license in the coming weeks.

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.