﻿Correction: Financial statements for 9 months period ended 30 September 2019, not "30 June 2019" as published before



On December 16th VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Chairman of the Management Board Stefan Jugel presented the latest corporate news and financial results for 9 months of 2019, as well as answered investors’ questions.

The recorded webinar is available online HERE and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Financial statements for 9 months period ended 30 September 2019 (page 8).



Financial statements for 9 months period available HERE.

