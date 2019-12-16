MANHATTAN, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power, Inc . has been selected for the 2019 Best of Manhattan Award in the Renewable Energy category by the Manhattan Award Program.



Each year, the Manhattan Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Manhattan area a great place to live, work and play.

Bright Power is the premier provider of energy and water management services for real estate owners, investors and operators across the country. Since 2004, Bright Power has changed the built environment by dramatically reducing carbon emissions and improving building performance.

"We are thrilled the Manhattan Award Program honored Bright Power with the 2019 Best of Manhattan Award in the Renewable Energy category. We are proud to have designed, installed and monitored over 176 on-site power systems on buildings,” said Jeffrey Perlman, President and Founder of Bright Power.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Manhattan Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Manhattan Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Manhattan Award Program

The Manhattan Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Manhattan area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Manhattan Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Bright Power, Inc.

Bright Power provides strategic energy and water solutions to building owners and operators across the nation. Specializing in multifamily apartment buildings, Bright Power has worked with over 1,400,000 apartments that cover 1,200,000,000 square feet. Bright Power’s energy management solutions include EnergyScoreCards benchmarking software, energy audits, energy procurement, on-site generation, green building design services, turnkey installation of energy improvements and ongoing energy management. For more information, please visit www.brightpower.com .