OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million asset-based revolving credit facility for a transportation company located in Kentucky. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.



In addition to the working capital facility, TAB has also provided $1.2 million in equipment financing for the company.

The company operates a fleet of 150 trucks and also provides warehousing services for its customers.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Tim Green is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in St. Louis. Tim is an industry veteran in developing relationships with small to medium-sized companies and helping them secure financing to successfully grow and manage their businesses. He can be reached at 573-846-6652 or at tim.green@tabbank.com .

