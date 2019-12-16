Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe shrimp market reached a volume of around 864 Kilo Tons in 2018. The market is further expected to reach 918 Kilo Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2024.



A major catalyst driving the demand of shrimps in Europe are its numerous health and nutritional benefits. Shrimps contain astaxanthin, a carotenoid nutrient that can act as a potent antioxidant and protects skin from premature aging. They are also loaded with selenium, which activates the enzymes needed for healthy muscle metabolism and also activates the enzymes that fight cancer growth. Moreover, they serve as an excellent source of carbohydrate free food which can lead to weight loss.

The demand of value added and convenient shrimp products is also witnessing strong growth. Ready-to-eat shrimp products comprise of products which are cooked, breaded, canned, etc. Most of these products are usually fully processed such as shrimp paste, chips and pickle.

However, some products are half-cooked and require to be baked, fried or cooked like breaded or canned shrimp. The demand for cooked and breaded shrimp has risen over the past years. In Europe, consumers live hectic lives and feel considerable time pressure. As a result, they prefer meals that are easy to prepare and ready to cook. Moreover, there is a rising trend towards more ready-made shrimp products.

Market Summary



Based on the shrimp source, the market has been segmented into farmed shrimp and wild shrimp. Wild shrimps currently dominate this market.

The European shrimp industry is largely dependent upon imports.

Based on the species, the market has been segmented as penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon, macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. Currently, penaeus vannamei dominates the market, holding the largest share.

On the basis of product category, the market has been segmented as peeled, shell-on, cooked, breaded and others. Currently, the peeled category dominates the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online stores and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets currently represent the biggest segment.

