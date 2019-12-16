SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes, effective after the US market opens on December 23, 2019. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index based on Exagen’s market capitalization. Exagen will also be added to the appropriate growth and value style indexes.



“We are pleased to have earned inclusion in the widely recognized Russell indexes,” said Ron Rocca, CEO of Exagen. “This is an important milestone in Exagen’s growth, and reflects the value the market places upon our ability to significantly improve outcomes for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.”

Russell US Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell US Indexes. Russell US Indexes are part of FTSE Russell’s suite of index offerings.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis.

