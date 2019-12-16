During the 4th quarter 2019, operational incidents have affected production at the Sarpsborg site. The negative impact on EBITA adj.¹ is estimated to be NOK 30-40 million, mainly in Speciality Cellulose.

Leakages in the water supply system have resulted in reduced production volume and declassified speciality cellulose products have been sold at lower prices. The issues have now been solved, and there will only be minor carry-over effects to the 1st quarter of 2020.

Sarpsborg, 16.12.19

1. Operating profit before amortisation and other income and expenses

