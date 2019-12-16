Deployment includes Body Cameras and In-Car Audio/Video Systems with Patented VuLink® Integration



Lenexa, KS, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the recent deployment of its FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, DVM-800 in-car digital audio/video systems and patented VuLink® automatic activation systems for Offutt Air Force Base (Offutt) under a previously awarded federal government contract.

Located near Omaha, Nebraska, Offutt is the headquarters of the U.S. Strategic Command, the 557th Weather Wing, and the 55th Wing of the Air Combat Command.

Over the last several years, Digital Ally has expanded its patented technologies to commercial fleet companies and event security applications. The Company is now a preferred technology partner of NASCAR and has been awarded contracts for the well-known venues such as MetLife Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

The Company continues to expand its employee base and intends to make a global impact with its technology innovation, including the just released EVO-HD, Digital Ally's first product in a new family of non-mirrored in-car systems for law enforcement vehicles.

"This order illustrates what we believe will be an industry-wide trend of law enforcement and government agencies choosing Digital Ally as their total video solution," stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. "An important factor in obtaining these orders is the ability to offer our patented VuLink® auto activation system, which allows our digital audio/video cameras, such as the DVM-800, and our body-worn cameras to automatically and simultaneously start recording once either of the devices is activated. This allows multiple recordings of the same event from different perspectives in order to provide a more comprehensive recording of incidents in the field. The automatic activation technology included in our patented VuLink® has quickly become a standard requirement in many requests for proposals.”

The Company also expects requests for proposals to grow as a result of the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), part of the U.S. Department of Justice, now providing grant funding for public law enforcement agencies in order to support the utilization of body-worn cameras. The full press release from the BJA can be found here: https://www.bja.gov/funding/BWC19.pdf

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

