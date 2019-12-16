LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global beauty and wellness marketplace, along with its licensed brand, Whim™ (SimplyWhim.com), is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s upcoming product launch, including further information about one of the signature products being readied for production and distribution: a CBD-based powdered beauty drink that has been carefully formulated with all-natural ingredients, including a clinically tested collagen peptide, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and an array of antioxidant rich fruits to provide optimal support for beauty and wellness.

“The global beauty drink market represents a huge and growing market opportunity that I have successfully targeted before,” noted Jacquie Carter Angell, President of The Marquie Group. “The relationship between what you put into your body and how you look, and feel has never been so popular as it is now.”

According to researchers at Mordor Intelligence, the global beauty drinks market was valued at $700 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 11.8%.

The Company’s upcoming product launch targets the intersection of this strong trend and the powerful trend toward mainstream adoption of CBD-based health and wellness products, a marketplace that is projected to grow over 700% by the end of 2019, with nearly 60% of that total consumption driven by female consumers, according to a recent Brightfield Group study.

Jacquie, a former Director at Herbalife Nutrition, has established an internationally recognized personal brand as a beauty expert, appearing in television, radio, magazine, newspaper and media events around the world, and partnering with celebrities, Olympic athletes, doctors, nutritionists and a Nobel Prize laureate in brand-building and marketing health and beauty products to women in more than 90 countries.

“I understand this market after two decades of hands-on product development and media experience,” continued Jacquie. “Our new line of beauty and wellness products have been designed for success from the ground up with our target market firmly in mind. We have sourced only the purest ingredients and plan to deliver a compelling product to the consumer next quarter.”

The Company is targeting Q1 2020 for initial sales growth from its new line of beauty and wellness products, including Jacquie’s all-natural CBD beauty drink.

The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TMGI), led by former Director of Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife Nutrition, Jacquie Carter Angell, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acids and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients. All products will feature unique formulations of top-quality ingredients meant to impart skin health that comes from improved amino-acid balance and CBD nutrition.

Products planned for a 2020 launch include facial skin care serums, a powerful amino acid infused collagen drink and custom blended CBD tinctures each with their own potent puree of nature’s finest fruits, flowers and herbs. Each one is uniquely developed to provide optimal sleep and relaxation, mental focus and clarity or beauty and antioxidant benefits via an array of plant- based ingredients formulated to enhance one's Inner Health and Outer Beauty.

