PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced it has received a follow-on order to supply additional Global Positioning System (“GPS”) products to a customer within the U.S. federal government following a successful pilot. The customer is utilizing Inpixon’s GPS products to track personnel, vehicles and assets for ground situational awareness within a highly secure, wide area, private network.



Inpixon’s comprehensive tracking solution is designed to provide real-time surveillance of personnel and equipment moving within a designated area. This solution establishes a private and secure, hybrid GPS + 900 MHz 256-bit AES-encrypted network ranging from 20 to 200 square miles with up to 40 miles line-of-sight. The system consists of battery-operated transmitters placed on the assets to be tracked; portable solar- or battery-powered repeaters; a solar-, battery-, or AC-powered base station receiver; and a software user interface which displays GPS transmitter status, battery level, etc. Inpixon’s solution can be directly integrated with the customer's APIs to allow data to be passed to the customer’s proprietary mapping and visualization solution, saving the customer significant implementation time.

Utilizing Inpixon’s technology increases security and privacy for the customer as the long-range tracking system does not pass through cellular towers or internet-based networks. Additionally, Inpixon’s GPS-based solutions can be used in remote areas that do not have cellular towers and where satellite link speeds are insufficient. The GPS products allow the customer to accurately visualize the location of assets in real-time and provide actionable data for the customer to ensure asset protection.

Nadir Ali, CEO at Inpixon, commented, “We are extremely pleased to expand our relationship with this customer using our GPS tracking solution. By combining indoor and outdoor positioning data and leveraging advanced, proprietary algorithms, we are able to provide innovative solutions that can seamlessly track assets and people, even as they transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. We look forward to building upon our relationship with this customer and rolling-out similar solutions with other such entities.”

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company’s indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon’s solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

