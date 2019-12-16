SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that Fotofy native advertising is now up and running on the popular financial news blog, JournalTranscript.com .



“We continue to get traction with partners who are starting to appreciate the disruptive value proposition of the Fotofy model,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “The folks at Journal Transcript were surprised to find that they could not only access high quality images for free, but that those very images attached to their high-quality story content could be generating passive ad revenue in the process. We are targeting many site owners who were surprised to learn this fact over time as well.”

To see an example of this system in action, please visit this link .

When visiting the above link, you are encouraged to right-click on the image as if you are trying to copy it for use somewhere else. You will note the menu that appears granting you a set of options for sharing the image. This menu can also be accessed by clicking on the Fotofy logo in the top left corner of the image.

The image is free to share. But wherever you embed it, the image will still carry the capacity to host in-image advertising centrally controlled from the Fotofy platform, generating a revenue stream shared by the hosting site, the image’s creator/rightsholder, and Fotofy investors.

Please also note that the advertisement embedded in the image is thematically relevant to the content of both the image and the surrounding article, which sharply increases the likelihood of click-thru events according to research.

Mr. Goldman continued, “Don’t pay for your images. Get paid by your images. This is truly disruptive technology. We have a number of new potential partners in the pipeline and will update our shareholders again soon as the Fotofy network continues to rapidly expand.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

