New Authorizations Include Nationwide Rollout with Whole Foods and Kroger



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, today announced new product placements with tier-1 retailers nationwide.

Initial commitments have been secured for a nationwide rollout at Whole Foods Market and Kroger, with additional placements at Winn Dixie, BI-LO and Hannaford Supermarkets. These agreements, which will begin to ship in late 2019 or early 2020, represent an aggregate total of approximately 3,700 new placements on supermarket shelves. Products authorized include assorted meatball varieties and pasta bowls.

“We are pleased to announce these exciting new product placements, which we expect to notably increase sales as we move forward,” Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Our commitment to all-natural ingredients appeals to both value and health conscious consumers, driving consistent sales growth and optimism as we move into the new year. We look forward to announcing further product placements in the near future, including those with our exciting new plant based meatballs developed in conjunction with Beyond Meat.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.