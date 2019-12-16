SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific , LLC (“Emerald”), the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality scientific supplies to cannabis testing laboratories, announced today the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer, Leigh White.



White brings over two decades of building and leading innovative companies in a variety of roles and business experiences as an investor, owner, executive, board member, and advisor for a broad range of industries from high tech to manufacturing, scientific research to consumer products and services. White is also a member of the State Bar of California, having earned her J.D. from Stanford Law School.

After obtaining her law degree from Stanford, White spent 14 years as a Silicon Valley venture capital investor, starting as a partner with Sunrise Capital, an early stage equity fund, and later leading her own venture lending fund, Contare Ventures. In 2010, White acquired a scientific consulting firm, Alertness Solutions, and served as President until negotiating the 2015 sale of the company to CurAegis Technologies. White then served as Executive Vice President of Business Development for CurAegis until 2018. While serving in this role she was responsible for building the company’s fatigue management division around leading-edge scientific technology.

All of White’s experiences speak to her aptitude for leadership, capacity to catalyze operational growth, and knowledge of STEM companies. These strengths and experiences culminate to make White the ideal Chief Financial Officer for Emerald Scientific. White will be instrumental in Emerald’s growth operations as the Company expands into international markets and bolsters their presence domestically.

“We are fortunate to be adding such a qualified person to our management team,” said Wes Burk, President of Emerald Scientific. “Leigh has a breadth of unique experience and involvement in the scientific community as well as a formidable financial background. She’ll be a great addition to Emerald’s leadership as we grow and expand our offerings.”

In conjunction with her business leadership experience, White has been invited to speak at dozens of international and U.S. industry conferences, developed international regulatory guidelines, and co-founded an international scientific research network at Stanford University Medical Center.

“I’m honored to be able to bring my decades of experience to Emerald Scientific; I’m looking forward to pushing Emerald’s strategic initiatives and growth in supplying the cannabis market with products to propel great science,” White said.

