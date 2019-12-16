To Nasdaq Copenhagen



16 December 2019





Mortgage bond auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction on Friday 20 December 2019 through Nasdaq Copenhagen submarket for mortgage bond auctions subject to long settlement (136 – CPH Auctions).

The auction will be held with 2 January 2020 value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price and in multiples of DKK 100,000. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full, and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Expected offering: DK000951420-0 Cita 3M NYK 32H SDO Oct 2021 RF DKK 3,500m



The final offering will be decided on the day of the auction.

09:00 - Auction opens for bidding

10:00 - Auction closes

10:09 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest

Questions regarding the auction may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment