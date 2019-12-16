Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2020 – audited annual financial reports and annual report;
29 May 2020 – factsheet for 3 months of 2020;
31 August 2020 – semi–annual report of 2020;
30 November 2020 – factsheet for 9 months of 2020.
Person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
President of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com
Invalda INVL
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
