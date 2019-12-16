UTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:
18 March 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;
30 April 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;
21 August 2020 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2020;
30 October 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
INVL Baltic Real Estate
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
