UTIB INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:



18 March 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;

30 April 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;

21 August 2020 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2020;

30 October 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.





The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com