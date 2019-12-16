INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:
28 February 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;
12 May 2020 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;
24 July 2020 - semi-annual report of 2020;
23 October 2020 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com
INVL Baltic Farmland
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
