INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:

28 February 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;

12 May 2020 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;

24 July 2020 - semi-annual report of 2020;

23 October 2020 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com