Closed–ended type investment company INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:



8 April 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;

29 April 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;

26 August 2020 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2020;

29 October 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.





The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt