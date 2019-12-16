Closed–ended type investment company INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2020 – audited financial reports and annual report;
29 April 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2020;
26 August 2020 – Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2020;
29 October 2020 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2020.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt
INVL Technology
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
