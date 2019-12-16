LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health is pleased to announce Kayla Brumley and Noah Lukz as recipients of the 2019 Rising Stars Scholarship. In partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the annual scholarship celebrates, rewards, and encourages students with an interest in business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Each recipient received $2,000 to be applied toward their tuition and fees during the spring 2020 semester. The scholarship program began in 2011.



Kayla and Noah were recognized and awarded the scholarship at a dinner hosted by NRC Health on Wednesday, December 11, at Misty’s Steakhouse in downtown Lincoln. NRC leadership attended the event along with the recipient’s guests. Kayla and Noah’s names will be displayed on the Rising Stars Scholarship plaque located in the Sales Center for Excellence at the College of Business (CoB).

Kayla is a senior majoring in Management and Marketing while minoring in Business Analytics, Economics and Business Law. She is a member of the CoB’s Business Honors Academy and is currently serving as president of the UNL Volleyball Club.

Noah is a junior management major and pursuing a certificate in sales from the CoB’s Center for Sales Excellence. While a member of UNL’s track and field team, he has volunteered extensively throughout Lincoln and was also named a Big Ten Scholar-Athlete in 2019.

NRC Health actively pursues students from UNL to join the organization as interns. For more information on internship and career opportunities, contact talent@nrchealth.com.

