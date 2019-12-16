PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced CCiTV is now available throughout Northern New England. The Company is introducing its next-generation TV service to consumers in Vermont, as well as making the service available to additional locations in Maine and New Hampshire. CCiTV was already available in southern Maine and in the Lakes Region, central and southern New Hampshire.



CCiTV offers flexible, easy-to-use TV programming to consumers when they want it, where they want it and how they want it. Building upon more than 15 years of experience delivering TV and home entertainment solutions, Consolidated’s newest TV service will offer viewing content from nearly 200 live, local, national and premium channels. CCiTV will provide next-generation advancements in viewing, including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, HD with 4K compatibility and cloud-based DVR storage to enable viewing of content anytime, anywhere.

“We’re excited to bring our one-of-a-kind TV service to all of Northern New England,” said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “The cloud-based technology delivers unmatched quality, flexibility and reliability.”

CCiTV breaks the traditional mold of television services by removing the two biggest pain points customers experience when dealing with traditional providers – weather-related outages and never-ending fees on the bill. Customers have the flexibility to watch on a TV, computer, tablet or phone. They also can decide whether or not they want CCI to provide a set-top-box or access CCiTV through popular streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

CCiTV is a fully customizable, cloud-enabled TV experience that supports individual preferences, parental controls and viewing recommendations. The service’s bring-your-own-device functionality creates a highly flexible, in-home viewing experience that serves a wide variety of viewing habits. It can be delivered in HD quality to a big-screen TV, as well as to tablets and mobile devices through a wide variety of Apple iOS-, Amazon- and Android-supported devices. This next-generation viewing experience provides customers with the ultimate control of how, where and when they view television content.

CCiTV delivers content from popular network groups, such as A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks and others.

This service is available in Vermont locations, including, but not limited to, Barre, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Colchester, Dorset, Hartford, Manchester, Montpelier, Readsboro, Rutland, and Williston. In Maine, CCiTV is available in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Lewiston, Portland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham and Waterville, as well as numerous additional locations throughout the state. New Hampshire locations, such as Center Harbor, Chesterfield, Concord, Derry, Dover, Epping, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, New London, Portsmouth, Rochester and Salem, are among the towns where CCiTV is available.

To check availability, visit Consolidated’s website . The service can be ordered by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224).

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Kate Rankin, Consolidated Communications

kate.rankin@consolidated.com

207.535.4122