Boulder, CO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FreeWave Technologies, a leader in long-range industrial wireless connectivity and wired edge computing platforms announced it will expand the distribution of its industrial automation and edge computing solutions to the Philippines with new authorized partner Presidium Controls and Industrial Technologies Corporation. Established in 2003, Presidium Controls has been helping Philippine industries achieve and maintain maximum productivity, efficiency and quality through automation and process control solutions. They are a shared partner with Inductive Automation, with four offices across the Philippines.

“FreeWave’s focus on the international market will be boosted by engaging with partners like Presidium Controls,” said Mike Tate, senior vice president, FreeWave Technologies. “They have the experience, the people and the products to deliver ground-breaking solutions for their customers.”

The collaboration of FreeWave, Inductive Automation and Presidium Controls will deliver a powerful combination of strengths in the industrial automation space with transformative solutions to help customers achieve the full benefits of IIoT.

“With area demand for Industry 4.0 solutions growing, our partnership with FreeWave and Inductive Automation uniquely positions us to deliver comprehensive solutions for manufacturing, plant automation, process control, energy monitoring, and smart agriculture – from the edge to the core to the cloud,” said Presidium Controls CEO Jopriz Zamora.

About FreeWave Technologies

With deployments in over 32 countries, FreeWave’s products are leveraged by industrial end users and OEMs alike to connect, control and optimize remote machines and processes to impact smarter decision-making, improve operational efficiencies and drive cost savings. Throughout our 26-year history, we’ve helped thousands of customers – government/defense, energy, agriculture, and municipalities – achieve reliable connectivity for data telemetry and command and control in some of the most challenging, remote and rugged environments in the world. Today, we are transforming the extreme edge of operations – and the proliferation of smart devices within it – into a connected part of the enterprise with our IQ edge computing platform and ecosystem of solutions evolved for IIoT. Are you ready to transform your operation? Visit freewave.com to get started.

Lisa DiBenedetto FreeWave Technologies 630-338-2208 lisa@ldbcomm.biz