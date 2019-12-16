CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus , a leading online automotive marketplace, today announced that Nissan Canada has joined Kia and General Motors in the company’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Partner Program for the Canadian market. As part of this program, Nissan’s CPO vehicles will now be listed as manufacturer-certified on the CarGurus platform, making the clear distinction that they are certified by the automaker.



“CarGurus is charged with improving the consumer experience of shopping for a vehicle, and we are excited to have Nissan join us in our efforts,” said Rory Edwards, vice president of global business development at CarGurus. “Nissan shoppers will now have more transparency into the vehicle options offered by their local dealers and a better site experience on CarGurus, ultimately bringing our dealers better informed customers.”

“At Nissan, we are constantly looking for new ways to reach and retain customers, while also enhancing the shopping journey for them,” says Alain Ballu, president of Nissan Canada Finance. “Our partnership with CarGurus allows us to further maximize our successful Nissan Certified Pre-Owned program through a transparent and trusted digital environment. This arrangement further supports our Canadian Nissan dealers with an increase in digital reach, lead volume, and ultimately, conversions.”

Consumers will now be able to search in both English and French CPO inventories directly from the CarGurus homepage. Additionally, the Nissan-certified vehicles will be easily identifiable on both the search results and vehicle display pages. Due to Nissan’s rigorous safety and maintenance inspections, CPO certification will contribute to the CarGurus’ Deal Rating for each vehicle.

OEM-certified CPO feeds are automatically applied to any dealers currently listing their inventory on CarGurus in Canada. CPO certification on CarGurus also allows some franchise dealerships to submit claims to OEM-co-op programs and get partial to full refund for their digital marketing spend on CarGurus.

OEM’s interested in learning more about CarGurus’ CPO listings program in Canada can contact pr@cargurus.com.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq:CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain. To learn more about CarGurus, visit ca.cargurus.com.

© 2019 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements About CarGurus

The information in this release about CarGurus contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, and CarGurus’ actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with CarGurus’ business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of CarGurus’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent CarGurus’ beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. While CarGurus may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, CarGurus specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.